Rs2.6bn allocated for uplift schemes: Commissioner DGK

APP 04 Apr 2021

RAJANPUR: Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan Division Dr Irshad Ahmed on Saturday said that funds of Rs 2.6 billion have been allocated for development schemes under phase-III of community development program.

Presiding over a meeting through video link, Commissioner said that 244 development schemes have been identified in all four districts of the division which would be completed with funds of Rs 2.5 billion.

He said that as per directives of provincial government funds of Rs 100 million would be given to each member provincial assembly for development projects in their respective areas. He directed officers concerned and deputy commissioners to ensure coordination with the members provincial assemblies to finalize development schemes. He said that as per directives of provincial government, all schemes would be completed in time and added that there would be no compromise on quality of material.

