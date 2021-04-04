ANL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.58%)
ASC 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.33%)
ASL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.8%)
AVN 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.49%)
BOP 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.89%)
DGKC 118.10 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.76%)
EPCL 54.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.91%)
FFBL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.49%)
FFL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
HASCOL 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
HUBC 81.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
HUMNL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
JSCL 19.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.54%)
KAPCO 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.88%)
MLCF 44.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.47%)
PAEL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.87%)
PIBTL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
PPL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PRL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.37%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SNGP 38.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
TRG 136.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-2.29%)
UNITY 29.11 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.61%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.04%)
BR100 4,735 Increased By ▲ 4.68 (0.1%)
BR30 24,448 Increased By ▲ 14.81 (0.06%)
KSE100 44,301 Decreased By ▼ -127.15 (-0.29%)
KSE30 18,170 Decreased By ▼ -71.85 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,697
8424hr
Pakistan Cases
682,888
472324hr
Sindh
266,173
Punjab
228,356
Balochistan
19,679
Islamabad
60,197
KPK
90,262
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US oil production to start rising in second quarter

Reuters 04 Apr 2021

LONDON: US crude oil production has stabilised and is set to start rising again, after the massive shock last year caused by the coronavirus epidemic and a volume war in the oil market between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

US production was 11.1 million barrels per day (bpd) in January, essentially unchanged from December, according to data published by the US Energy Information Administration on Wednesday.

Output was still down 1.7 million bpd compared with the same month a year earlier, and 1.8 million bpd from the cyclical peak in November 2019 (“Petroleum supply monthly”, EIA, March 31).

But production is no longer declining month on month as the industry has adapted and prices have rebounded after the crisis, creating a floor from which output is likely to start increasing by the middle of this year.

In the short term, output is likely to have declined again sharply in February because of the extreme cold that disrupted the Texas oilfields, and the interruption probably bled into the first part of March.

But these are short-term interruptions driven by adverse weather rather than prices and market conditions so they should reverse rapidly.

By April and certainly by May, US production should start rising, slowly at first, then accelerating into the second half of the year.

Experience shows there is a lag of around four or five months between changes in the price of WTI futures and drilling rates, and then another lag of up to six months between changes in drilling and changes in output.

Front-month WTI futures prices hit a low of less than $20 per barrel in April 2020, and the number of rigs drilling for oil hit a cyclical low four months later in August.

Based on previous experience, output should hit a cyclical low roughly six months later, putting the trough sometime in the first quarter of 2021. Since April 2020, front-month futures prices have roughly tripled to $60 per barrel, while the number of active rigs has nearly doubled since August.

The drilling recovery is broadly following the same trajectory as after the two previous slumps ending in May 2016 and May 2009.

Once the weather-related production problems in February and March are out of the way, the earlier increase in prices and drilling should filter through to higher production in the second quarter.

US production is likely to remain below its previous peak of almost 13 million bpd throughout 2021 and 2022, but as output starts to turn upward, the extra barrels will start competing for market share with OPEC+.

Crude Oil Oil oil market oil markets

US oil production to start rising in second quarter

Registration rules revised: FBR expands scope of AEOs

PM Khan 'puzzled' at the cacophony over Pakistan's exclusion from Biden's climate conference

SOEs’ e-database: CMU to be set up in Finance Division

PPP to continue maintaining contacts with Shehbaz, Hamza: Bilawal

Work on CASA has begun: Ayub

Iran rejects ‘step-by-step’ lifting of US sanctions

Aviation Division proposes PIA restructuring

Despite closure of Sust border: Over Rs17bn customs duty collection surpasses target

Expansion of regional trade: Umar says PM is for exploring ‘alternate’ avenues

March trade deficit widens by 118.36pc YoY: PBS

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.