Gold speculators cut their bullish position

NEW YORK: Money managers in the gold, silver and copper markets cut their net long futures and options positions in the latest week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Comex gold speculators cut their net long position by 5,548 contracts to 50,463 in the week ended March 30. Meanwhile, Comex silver speculators cut their net long position by 1,659 contracts to 21,236 in the week and copper speculators cut their net long position by 2,362 contracts to 43,179.