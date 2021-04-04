APK-Inform sees Ukraine 2021 grain crop at 73.8m tonnes

KYIV: Ukraine’s APK-Inform agriculture consultancy said on Friday it saw the 2021 grain crop rising 13% to 73.8 million tonnes, allowing the country to export 54.2 million tonnes of grain in the 2021/22 season which runs from July to June.

The consultancy said the 2021 wheat harvest could rise 10% to 27.5 million tonnes with the export of 19.8 million tonnes.

“The positive outlook is due to fairly good wintering conditions for winter crops, favourable conditions for sowing spring crops, as well as price trends,” APK-Inform said in a report.