ANL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.58%)
ASC 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.33%)
ASL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.8%)
AVN 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.49%)
BOP 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.89%)
DGKC 118.10 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.76%)
EPCL 54.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.91%)
FFBL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.49%)
FFL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
HASCOL 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
HUBC 81.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
HUMNL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
JSCL 19.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.54%)
KAPCO 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.88%)
MLCF 44.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.47%)
PAEL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.87%)
PIBTL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
PPL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PRL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.37%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SNGP 38.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
TRG 136.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-2.29%)
UNITY 29.11 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.61%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.04%)
BR100 4,735 Increased By ▲ 4.68 (0.1%)
BR30 24,448 Increased By ▲ 14.81 (0.06%)
KSE100 44,301 Decreased By ▼ -127.15 (-0.29%)
KSE30 18,170 Decreased By ▼ -71.85 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,613
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
678,165
523424hr
Sindh
265,917
Punjab
225,953
Balochistan
19,610
Islamabad
59,401
KPK
89,255
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Europe’s heat and drought crop losses tripled in 50 years

AFP 03 Apr 2021

PARIS: The severity of crop losses driven by heat waves and drought have tripled in the last fifty years in Europe, according to a study that highlights the vulnerability of food systems to climate change. Research published recently in the journal Environmental Research Letters, looked at agricultural production in 28 European countries — the current European Union and United Kingdom — from 1961 to 2018.

They compared this to data on extreme weather events — droughts, heat waves, floods and cold snaps — and found evidence suggesting “climate change is already driving increasing crop losses in observational records”. While all four became significantly more frequent over the 50-year time period, “the severity of heatwave and drought impacts on crop production roughly tripled”, from losses of 2.2 percent between 1964 and 1990 to 7.3 percent from 1991 to 2015.

The study found that droughts in particular, which are becoming more frequent, are also becoming more and more intense: “the most severe events become disproportionately more severe”.

Overall, European crop yields still increased in the period, by almost 150 percent between 1964-1990 and 1991-2015, said lead author Teresa Bras, from the Nova School of Science and Technology in Lisbon.

But losses connected to extreme weather were different depending on the crop. “Cereals, a staple that occupies nearly 65 percent of the EU’s cultivated area and is mainly used for animal feed, is the crop most severely affected,” said Bras. These showed “consistently larger losses” linked to droughts and heat spells than other crops, the report said, intensifying by more than 3 percent for every drought year.

Researchers said this could be explained by the more widespread irrigation of other crops like vegetables, grape vines and fruit. Climate change is expected to multiply weather extremes, including heat waves and droughts and the study warned of “ripple effects” from impacts on Europe across the global food system and on food prices. The study said the punishing heat wave and drought of 2018 in Europe caused a decrease in grain production of 8 percent compared to the average of the previous five years, “which caused fodder shortages for livestock and triggered sharp commodity price increases”.

Since the 2015 Paris climate deal, the world has experienced its five hottest years on record.

The UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization has warned that food production is “extremely sensitive” to climate change.

Earlier this month a study published in the journal Nature Geoscience found that recent summer droughts in Europe were the most severe the region has seen in 2,110 years and noted a sudden intensification since 2015. In 2019, a report in Nature Climate Change warned that changes in the jet stream sharply increased the risk of heatwaves in regions responsible for up to a quarter of global food production — Western North America, Western Europe, Western Russia and Ukraine.

European Union climate change food prices European countries heat waves European crop yields

Europe’s heat and drought crop losses tripled in 50 years

No change in position on Kashmir: FO

12 thermal plants: Nepra reduces RoE, RoEDC components

Matiari to Lahore Transmission Line project: RCOD extended for 6 months after talks with Chinese co

FBR enforces convention to prevent profit shifting

July-March (2020-21): FBR witnesses 10pc growth in collection

Hospitals, medical centers: Banks approve over Rs10bn financing under RFCC

National Assembly informed: No plan to privatise PIA

Travel ban countries: Britain adds Pakistan to ‘red list’

Saudi says ties with Israel will bring region ‘tremendous benefit’

Vaccines, fiscal stimulus boost US employment in March

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.