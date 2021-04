KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Friday (April 2, 2021).

======================================================================================================== MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER ======================================================================================================== As on: 02-04-2021 ======================================================================================================== Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates Buyer Seller of Shares ======================================================================================================== Azee Sec. Fikree's (SMC) B.O.Punjab 5,000 8.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 8.10 Azee Sec. Fikree's (SMC) Century Paper 500 95.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 95.50 N.U.A. Sec. Bawa Sec. Dost Steels Ltd. 150,000 5.20 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 150,000 5.20 Arif Habib Ltd. Fortune Sec. Fatima Fertilizer Co 2,000,000 29.98 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000,000 29.98 M. M. M. A. Khanani MRA Sec. Ghandhara Nissan Ltd 3,000 103.00 Growth Sec. Interactive Securities 1,000 96.29 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,000 101.32 Azee Sec. Fikree's (SMC) Lotte Chemical Ltd 9,000 14.90 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 9,000 14.90 Azee Sec. Fikree's (SMC) Maple Leaf Cement 2,000 43.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 43.10 Alfalah Sec. Maan Securities Pak Refinery 1,350,000 26.23 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,350,000 26.23 ======================================================================================================== Total Turnover 3,520,500 ========================================================================================================

