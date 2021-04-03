EFU Capital Growth Fund Rates

ANL
34.20
Decreased By
▼ -0.55 (-1.58%)
ASC
14.65
Decreased By
▼ -0.35 (-2.33%)
ASL
23.90
Increased By
▲ 0.19 (0.8%)
AVN
82.30
Decreased By
▼ -2.10 (-2.49%)
BOP
7.96
Decreased By
▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO
10.24
Increased By
▲ 0.19 (1.89%)
DGKC
118.10
Increased By
▲ 0.89 (0.76%)
EPCL
54.95
Increased By
▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL
23.90
Increased By
▲ 0.90 (3.91%)
FFBL
27.25
Increased By
▲ 0.40 (1.49%)
FFL
14.56
Increased By
▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
HASCOL
9.86
Increased By
▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
HUBC
81.75
Increased By
▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
HUMNL
6.23
Increased By
▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
JSCL
19.13
Increased By
▲ 0.29 (1.54%)
KAPCO
38.82
Decreased By
▼ -0.58 (-1.47%)
KEL
3.94
No Change
▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM
16.07
Increased By
▲ 0.45 (2.88%)
MLCF
44.90
Increased By
▲ 0.65 (1.47%)
PAEL
32.95
Increased By
▲ 0.92 (2.87%)
PIBTL
10.25
Decreased By
▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
POWER
9.20
Increased By
▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
PPL
86.50
Decreased By
▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PRL
26.10
Increased By
▲ 0.85 (3.37%)
PTC
9.00
Decreased By
▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK
1.17
Increased By
▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SNGP
38.94
Decreased By
▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
TRG
136.80
Decreased By
▼ -3.20 (-2.29%)
UNITY
29.11
Increased By
▲ 0.46 (1.61%)
WTL
1.25
Increased By
▲ 0.06 (5.04%)
