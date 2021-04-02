World
Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he stands 'shoulder to shoulder' with US after Biden call
02 Apr 2021
KYIV: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked the United States for its support after speaking to US President Joe Biden by phone on Friday.
"We stand shoulder to shoulder when it comes to preservation of our democracies," Zelenskiy wrote on Twitter. "The American partnership is crucial for Ukrainians."
Zelenskiy's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, told Interfax Ukraine that the conversation lasted about 50 minutes.
