World
Austria to give Czech Republic 30,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine
02 Apr 2021
VIENNA: Austria will provide the Czech Republic with 30,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz's office said on Friday in what it called a display of solidarity after it felt the European Union did not properly address a shortage there.
"We will...support the Czech Republic bilaterally with 30,000 doses of vaccine and believe it is very positive that we have also heard that other European countries are prepared to do the same," it said. Kurz previously said an EU deal on Thursday on dose distribution should have given the Czech Republic more.
Comments