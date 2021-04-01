Pakistan
98 more Covid-19 patients lose life in country
- 605,274 patients have recovered from the disease so far.
01 Apr 2021
KARACHI: As many as 98 more patients died of coronavirus in Pakistan during the last 24 hours while 4,974 new virus cases emerged. The country-wide death toll from the virus has surged to 14,530 so far since the outbreak of the disease in February.
According to a Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation, and Coordination report issued on Thursday, a total of 672,931 people have been tested positive for the coronavirus disease in the country since its outbreak in February 2020, out of which 265,680 were in Sindh, 223,181 in Punjab, 19,576 in Balochistan, 88,099 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,58,557 in Islamabad, 5,033 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 12,805 in Azad Kashmir.
However, 605,274 patients have recovered from the disease so far.
