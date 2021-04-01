Indonesia March inflation at 7-month low of 1.37%

Markets
01 Apr 2021
JAKARTA: Indonesia's annual inflation slowed a touch to 1.37%, the lowest rate since August and below expectation, data from the country's statistics bureau showed on Thursday.
A Reuters poll had expected a 1.40% print.
The rate in February was 1.38%, while the central bank's target range for 2021 is 2% to 4%.
The March annual core inflation, which excludes government-controlled and volatile food prices, cooled to 1.21% from 1.53% in February, also below the 1.44% predicted in the poll.
