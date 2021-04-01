ANL 36.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.39%)
ASC 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.22%)
ASL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
AVN 86.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-4.17%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.99%)
BYCO 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.95%)
DGKC 119.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.83%)
EPCL 53.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-2.57%)
FCCL 23.01 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.88%)
FFBL 27.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.55%)
FFL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.01%)
HASCOL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.01%)
HUBC 80.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.59%)
JSCL 20.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.22%)
KAPCO 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.25%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
LOTCHEM 15.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
MLCF 44.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.03%)
PAEL 32.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.24%)
PIBTL 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
POWER 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
PPL 86.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.46%)
PRL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.94%)
PTC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.46%)
SNGP 38.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.15%)
TRG 149.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-0.93%)
UNITY 29.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.94%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,755 Decreased By ▼ -14.65 (-0.31%)
BR30 24,776 Decreased By ▼ -164.52 (-0.66%)
KSE100 44,480 Decreased By ▼ -107.37 (-0.24%)
KSE30 18,238 Decreased By ▼ -31.11 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,530
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
672,931
497424hr
Sindh
265,680
Punjab
223,181
Balochistan
19,576
Islamabad
58,557
KPK
88,099
Indonesia March inflation at 7-month low of 1.37%

  • A Reuters poll had expected a 1.40% print.
Reuters 01 Apr 2021

JAKARTA: Indonesia's annual inflation slowed a touch to 1.37%, the lowest rate since August and below expectation, data from the country's statistics bureau showed on Thursday.

A Reuters poll had expected a 1.40% print.

The rate in February was 1.38%, while the central bank's target range for 2021 is 2% to 4%.

The March annual core inflation, which excludes government-controlled and volatile food prices, cooled to 1.21% from 1.53% in February, also below the 1.44% predicted in the poll.

