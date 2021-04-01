ANL 36.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.39%)
ASC 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.22%)
ASL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
AVN 86.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-4.44%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.99%)
BYCO 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.04%)
DGKC 119.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.83%)
EPCL 53.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-2.57%)
FCCL 23.01 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.88%)
FFBL 27.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.65%)
FFL 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
HASCOL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.92%)
HUBC 80.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.59%)
JSCL 20.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.22%)
KAPCO 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.25%)
KEL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
LOTCHEM 15.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
MLCF 44.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.03%)
PAEL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.39%)
PIBTL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
POWER 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
PPL 86.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.37%)
PRL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.94%)
PTC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.46%)
SNGP 38.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.15%)
TRG 149.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.06%)
UNITY 29.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.07%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,756 Decreased By ▼ -13.75 (-0.29%)
BR30 24,775 Decreased By ▼ -165.16 (-0.66%)
KSE100 44,473 Decreased By ▼ -114.39 (-0.26%)
KSE30 18,230 Decreased By ▼ -38.43 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,530
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
672,931
497424hr
Sindh
265,680
Punjab
223,181
Balochistan
19,576
Islamabad
58,557
KPK
88,099
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks climb on consumer, healthcare boost; Hong Kong rises

  • Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.78% while Japan's Nikkei index was up 0.64%.
Reuters 01 Apr 2021

SHANGHAI: China stocks rose on Thursday, led by consumer and healthcare shares, even as investors appeared to have shrugged off a survey showing weaker-than-expected factory activity growth in the world's second-largest economy.

** The CSI300 index was up 0.6% at 5,079.97 points by the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.3% to 3,450.36 points.

** China's factory activity in March expanded at the slowest pace in almost a year on softer overall domestic demand, but underlying economic conditions remained positive even as input and output inflationary pressures intensified for manufacturers.

** The findings contrast with those in an official survey, which showed manufacturing activity grew at a stronger pace as large firms ramped up production after a brief lull during the Lunar New Year holidays.

** "Overall, corporate earnings are good and basically in line with market expectations, while China's latest economic data also proved solid," Yan Kaiwen, an analyst with China Fortune Securities said, adding that the market correction after the Lunar New Year was mainly caused by lofty valuations rather than earnings and economic fundamentals.

** "What I worry most are external risks, in particular the US 10-year treasury yield, which could probably become a focus for investors again when it rises past 2% and weigh on the markets," he added.

** The Hang Seng index added 1.1% to 28,699.85 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 1.4% to 11,122.59.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.78% while Japan's Nikkei index was up 0.64%.

** The yuan was quoted at 6.5686 per US dollar, 0.26% weaker than the previous close of 6.5518.

** As of 0416 GMT, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 33.42% over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

China China stocks Hang Seng Index CSI300 Index MSCI's Asia ex Japan stock index China's factory activity Yan Kaiwen yuan's

China stocks climb on consumer, healthcare boost; Hong Kong rises

Peshawar High Court removes ban on TikTok

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Four people, including child, shot and killed in California

Ban on cotton, sugar imports from India lifted

OPEC+ expected to stay cautious in face of market jitters

UN envoy urges action to prevent Myanmar 'civil war'

Biden sets out 'once-in-a-generation' $2tn infrastructure plan

US plant ruins 15mn J&J coronavirus vaccine doses: report

Brazil closes out deadliest month of pandemic by far

Over 8,000 Mozambique attack survivors find refuge: UN

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters