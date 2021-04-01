ANL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.93%)
ASC 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.27%)
ASL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.94%)
AVN 90.00 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (2.08%)
BOP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.31%)
DGKC 120.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.84%)
EPCL 55.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.41%)
FCCL 22.81 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.01%)
FFBL 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.48%)
FFL 14.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.58%)
HUBC 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.24%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.41%)
JSCL 20.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.2%)
KAPCO 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.61%)
KEL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 15.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.14%)
MLCF 44.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
PAEL 33.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
POWER 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
PPL 87.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.46%)
PRL 26.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.72%)
PTC 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.24%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
SNGP 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.01%)
TRG 150.80 Decreased By ▼ -5.40 (-3.46%)
UNITY 29.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 4,769 Decreased By ▼ -2.5 (-0.05%)
BR30 24,940 Decreased By ▼ -171.37 (-0.68%)
KSE100 44,588 Increased By ▲ 96.82 (0.22%)
KSE30 18,269 Increased By ▲ 10.38 (0.06%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,434
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
667,957
475724hr
Sindh
265,443
Punjab
220,392
Balochistan
19,557
Islamabad
57,833
KPK
87,055
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 01, 2021
World

PipeChina to start operating gas lines

Reuters 01 Apr 2021

SINGAPORE: PipeChina will start operating four major gas pipelines and a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal from Thursday after acquiring the assets from Kunlun Energy.

Officially known as China Oil and Gas Pipeline Network, PipeChina is seeking to consolidate China’s trunk oil and gas pipelines and broaden access to energy infrastructure previously controlled by state giants, it said on its official Wechat platform on Wednesday.

Assets acquired from Kunlun Energy include four parallel gas trunk lines connecting China’s top gas fields in the Ordos basin in the north to Beijing, and branch lines such as the one that links to PetroChina-controlled Tangshan LNG terminal.

The pipelines have a combined length of 5,378 kilometers (3,342 miles) and an annual transport capacity of 35 billion cubic meters, PipeChina said.

That’s equivalent to roughly one tenth of China’s gas consumption.

Also part of the acquisition was an LNG receiving terminal in Dalian of northeast Liaoning province, making it the seventh operating facility under PipeChina.

Hong Kong-listed Kunlun Energy, a subsidiary of state energy giant PetroChina, said in late 2020 it would sell its 60% stake in PetroChina Beijing Pipeline Co Ltd and 75% stake in PetroChina Dalian LNG Co Ltd to PipeChina for 40.9 billion yuan ($6.2 billion).

GAS WeChat PetroChina Oil PipeChina

