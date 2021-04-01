Pakistan Navy Ship NASR pays goodwill visit to Mombasa, Kenya

ANL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.93%)
ASC 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.27%)
ASL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.94%)
AVN 90.00 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (2.08%)
BOP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.31%)
DGKC 120.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.84%)
EPCL 55.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.41%)
FCCL 22.81 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.01%)
FFBL 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.48%)
FFL 14.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.58%)
HUBC 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.24%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.41%)
JSCL 20.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.2%)
KAPCO 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.61%)
KEL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 15.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.14%)
MLCF 44.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
PAEL 33.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
POWER 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
PPL 87.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.46%)
PRL 26.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.72%)
PTC 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.24%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
SNGP 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.01%)
TRG 150.80 Decreased By ▼ -5.40 (-3.46%)
UNITY 29.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 4,769 Decreased By ▼ -2.5 (-0.05%)
BR30 24,940 Decreased By ▼ -171.37 (-0.68%)
KSE100 44,588 Increased By ▲ 96.82 (0.22%)
KSE30 18,269 Increased By ▲ 10.38 (0.06%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,434
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
667,957
475724hr
Sindh
265,443
Punjab
220,392
Balochistan
19,557
Islamabad
57,833
KPK
87,055
APP 01 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy Ship NASR Wednesday paid goodwill visit to Mombasa, Kenya as part of Overseas Deployment to African region.

Upon arrival at port of Mombasa, PN Ship was received by High Commissioner of Pakistan to Kenya, Pakistan Defence Advisor and host country naval officials, said a Pakistan Navy news release.

During the ship stay at Mombasa, Mission Commander and Commanding Officer of PNS NASR called on Kenyan Principal Secretary for Defence, Deputy Governor Mombasa and Commander Kenyan Navy. During the interactions, matters of mutual interest and enhancement of bilateral cooperation were emphasized.

The Mission Commander conveyed sincere regards of Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi for the people of Kenya in general and Kenyan Navy in particular.

The Mission Commander also appraised the dignities on deteriorating situation and human rights violations being perpetrated by the Indian Armed forces against innocent people of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He highlighted the illegality of the Indian annexation of IIOJK and its disputed status as per the resolutions of the United Nations. Earlier, during the deployment, Pakistan Navy Ship NASR encircled African continent and visited Djibouti, Sudan and Benin.

During the visits PN Ship gifted food aid as humanitarian gesture of solidarity and friendship for the people of these countries.

PNS NASR visit to African countries is in line with the Government of Pakistan Engage Africa policy that seeks to explore new avenues of cooperation, strengthening bilateral ties and developing interoperability with African countries.

