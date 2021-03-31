ANL 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.52%)
ASC 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.68%)
ASL 23.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.97%)
AVN 89.85 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (1.91%)
BOP 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
BYCO 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.41%)
DGKC 122.30 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (2.77%)
EPCL 55.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.54%)
FCCL 22.76 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.79%)
FFBL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.66%)
FFL 15.19 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.29%)
HASCOL 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.95%)
HUBC 82.43 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.13%)
HUMNL 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.88%)
JSCL 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.88%)
KAPCO 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.6%)
KEL 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.77%)
LOTCHEM 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.03%)
MLCF 45.44 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.23%)
PAEL 33.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.49%)
PIBTL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.5%)
POWER 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.07%)
PPL 88.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.63%)
PRL 27.11 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.5%)
PTC 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.63%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.76%)
TRG 160.90 Increased By ▲ 4.70 (3.01%)
UNITY 30.44 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.64%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.63%)
BR100 4,835 Increased By ▲ 62.87 (1.32%)
BR30 25,547 Increased By ▲ 435.2 (1.73%)
KSE100 45,005 Increased By ▲ 514.18 (1.16%)
KSE30 18,485 Increased By ▲ 226.39 (1.24%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,434
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
667,957
475724hr
Sindh
265,443
Punjab
220,392
Balochistan
19,557
Islamabad
57,833
KPK
87,055
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

ECB to explore use of COVID-19 passports to help fans return

  • Snowball also said the domestic game was projecting losses in excess of 100 million pounds ($137.22 million) by the end of April due to the impact of the pandemic.
Reuters 31 Mar 2021

The England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) will look at the possibility of using COVID-19 passports to allow fans to return to stadiums for the upcoming domestic season, the governing body's managing director of county cricket Neil Snowball said.

The new County Championship season will begin on April 8 with games initially being played without spectators.

May 17 has been pencilled in as the date when the largest outdoor seated venues can allow up to 10,000 people or a quarter of capacity, whichever is lower, under the third stage of the government's "roadmap" for easing COVID-19 restrictions.

"We have gone from no passports to suddenly now looking at a COVID certification," Snowball said. "We will explore anything that enables us to get our members back and our spectators back."

With the start of the fourth stage of the roadmap set for June 21, Snowball said cricket would have to balance three areas.

"One, if there is going to be some sort of passport or COVID certification, second is testing, third is some sort of social distancing.

"We have said we will do whatever we are asked to do to make sure we can get the maximum number of people back. The ideal would be some sort of certification with an element of social distancing and probably wearing masks."

Snowball also said the domestic game was projecting losses in excess of 100 million pounds ($137.22 million) by the end of April due to the impact of the pandemic.

"Clubs with larger diverse revenue streams have been hit much harder," he added. "If we end up playing another whole season behind closed doors that will be extremely challenging for the counties."

ECB pandemic County Championship COVID certification Snowball

ECB to explore use of COVID-19 passports to help fans return

ADB approves $450mn loan for Indonesia COVID-19 vaccinations

Govt launches 3-tranche bond deal to raise $2.5bn

Saudi plans economic overhaul with $3.2 trillion investment

UN report points to Huthis for December attack on Aden airport

US orders departure of non-essential diplomats from Myanmar

Construction of hydropower plant: ADB approves $300m loan

PM replies to Modi’s letter: ‘People of Pakistan also desire peaceful relations’

Foreign commercial loans: MoF seeks exemption on interest/profit payment

WB expects 1.3pc growth by June-end

$499m IMF tranche received

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters