ANL 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.52%)
ASC 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.68%)
ASL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.8%)
AVN 89.85 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (1.91%)
BOP 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
BYCO 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.5%)
DGKC 122.30 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (2.77%)
EPCL 55.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.54%)
FCCL 22.83 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.1%)
FFBL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.66%)
FFL 15.19 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.29%)
HASCOL 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.95%)
HUBC 82.40 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.09%)
HUMNL 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.88%)
JSCL 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.88%)
KAPCO 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.6%)
KEL 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.77%)
LOTCHEM 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.03%)
MLCF 45.44 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.23%)
PAEL 33.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.49%)
PIBTL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.5%)
POWER 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.07%)
PPL 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.57%)
PRL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.46%)
PTC 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.63%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 40.08 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.96%)
TRG 160.80 Increased By ▲ 4.60 (2.94%)
UNITY 30.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.5%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.63%)
BR100 4,835 Increased By ▲ 63.18 (1.32%)
BR30 25,542 Increased By ▲ 430.29 (1.71%)
KSE100 44,998 Increased By ▲ 507.09 (1.14%)
KSE30 18,482 Increased By ▲ 224.06 (1.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,434
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
667,957
475724hr
Sindh
265,443
Punjab
220,392
Balochistan
19,557
Islamabad
57,833
KPK
87,055
UK house price rise slows down in March, Nationwide says

  • In February, prices had risen by an annual 6.9%, based on Nationwide's measure.
Reuters 31 Mar 2021

LONDON: British house price growth slowed down this month with prices rising by 5.7% compared with March 2020, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Wednesday.

In February, prices had risen by an annual 6.9%, based on Nationwide's measure.

