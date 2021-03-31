Business & Finance
UK house price rise slows down in March, Nationwide says
- In February, prices had risen by an annual 6.9%, based on Nationwide's measure.
31 Mar 2021
LONDON: British house price growth slowed down this month with prices rising by 5.7% compared with March 2020, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Wednesday.
In February, prices had risen by an annual 6.9%, based on Nationwide's measure.
COVID outbreak: 78 deaths, 4,757 new infections reported in 24 hours
UK house price rise slows down in March, Nationwide says
ADB approves $450mn loan for Indonesia COVID-19 vaccinations
Govt launches 3-tranche bond deal to raise $2.5bn
Saudi plans economic overhaul with $3.2 trillion investment
UN report points to Huthis for December attack on Aden airport
US orders departure of non-essential diplomats from Myanmar
Construction of hydropower plant: ADB approves $300m loan
PM replies to Modi’s letter: ‘People of Pakistan also desire peaceful relations’
Foreign commercial loans: MoF seeks exemption on interest/profit payment
WB expects 1.3pc growth by June-end
$499m IMF tranche received
Read more stories
Comments