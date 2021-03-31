ANL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.79%)
ASC 15.31 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.41%)
ASL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.8%)
AVN 89.94 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (2.01%)
BOP 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.75%)
BYCO 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.22%)
DGKC 122.10 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.61%)
EPCL 55.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.54%)
FCCL 22.76 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.79%)
FFBL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.66%)
FFL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.36%)
HASCOL 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.85%)
HUBC 82.31 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.98%)
HUMNL 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.25%)
JSCL 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.88%)
KAPCO 40.38 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.32%)
KEL 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.77%)
LOTCHEM 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.03%)
MLCF 45.40 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.14%)
PAEL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.64%)
PIBTL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.5%)
POWER 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.07%)
PPL 88.16 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.75%)
PRL 27.17 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.72%)
PTC 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.73%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.76%)
TRG 160.20 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (2.56%)
UNITY 30.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.5%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 4,834 Increased By ▲ 62.43 (1.31%)
BR30 25,535 Increased By ▲ 423.77 (1.69%)
KSE100 44,976 Increased By ▲ 484.63 (1.09%)
KSE30 18,473 Increased By ▲ 215.07 (1.18%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,434
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
667,957
475724hr
Sindh
265,443
Punjab
220,392
Balochistan
19,557
Islamabad
57,833
KPK
87,055
Chile central bank keeps benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0.5%

  • A central bank poll of traders last week predicted Chile's rate, its lowest in a decade, would only nudge upwards to 0.75% in 12 months.
Reuters 31 Mar 2021

SANTIAGO: Chile's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate steady at 0.5% on Tuesday, in line with expectations, as the country continues with efforts to revive the economy while also battling a second spike in the coronavirus pandemic.

A central bank poll of traders last week predicted Chile's rate, its lowest in a decade, would only nudge upwards to 0.75% in 12 months.

The world's No. 1 copper producer has kept its interest rate steady since successive cuts up until late March, when it warned of a "severe" economic contraction as a result of the virus.

Coronavirus Chile's peso Chile's central bank Chile

Chile central bank keeps benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0.5%

