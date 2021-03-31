Markets
Chile central bank keeps benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0.5%
- A central bank poll of traders last week predicted Chile's rate, its lowest in a decade, would only nudge upwards to 0.75% in 12 months.
31 Mar 2021
SANTIAGO: Chile's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate steady at 0.5% on Tuesday, in line with expectations, as the country continues with efforts to revive the economy while also battling a second spike in the coronavirus pandemic.
A central bank poll of traders last week predicted Chile's rate, its lowest in a decade, would only nudge upwards to 0.75% in 12 months.
The world's No. 1 copper producer has kept its interest rate steady since successive cuts up until late March, when it warned of a "severe" economic contraction as a result of the virus.
COVID outbreak: 78 deaths, 4,757 new infections reported in 24 hours
Chile central bank keeps benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0.5%
ADB approves $450mn loan for Indonesia COVID-19 vaccinations
Govt launches 3-tranche bond deal to raise $2.5bn
Saudi plans economic overhaul with $3.2 trillion investment
UN report points to Huthis for December attack on Aden airport
US orders departure of non-essential diplomats from Myanmar
Construction of hydropower plant: ADB approves $300m loan
PM replies to Modi’s letter: ‘People of Pakistan also desire peaceful relations’
Foreign commercial loans: MoF seeks exemption on interest/profit payment
WB expects 1.3pc growth by June-end
$499m IMF tranche received
Read more stories
Comments