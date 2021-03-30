FBR continues crackdown against smuggled non-duty paid cigarettes

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Tuesday said that Inland Revenue Enforcement Network (IREN),has intensified countrywide operations against smuggled and Non-Duty paid cigarettes.

IREN Rawalpindi Team has confiscated 1,800,000 cigarettes contained in 180 cartons worth Rs. 5,670,000 involving duty and tax evasion of Rs. 3,793,800, said a press release issued by FBR here.

In pursuit of Prime Minister’s Imran Khan Vision and special instructions of Chairman FBR, crackdown against counterfeit, smuggled and non-duty paid cigarettes is in full swing. Inland Revenue Enforcement Network is active in all parts of the country to restrict the trade of illegal cigarettes.

The teams of IREN are working under Regional Coordinators in all major cities of the country and Central Coordinator, Intelligence and Investigation, Islamabad.