Tabish Gauhar becomes SAPM on Power & Petroleum amid Nadeem Babar removal

The Cabinet Division on Tuesday has issued the notification to de-notify the appointment of Nadeem Babar as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Petroleum.

Whereas, Tabish Gauhar Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Power has been re-designated as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Power and Petroleum.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by rule 15(1) (g), read with item at serial number 1A of Schedule V-A of the Rules of Business, 1973, the Prime Minister has been pleased to order to de-notify the appointment of Mr. Nadeem Babar as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Petroleum, with immediate effect,” read the notification.

The notification further added that “in terms of rule 4(6) of the Rules of Business, 1973, the Prime Minister has been pleased to re-designate, Mr. Tabish Gauhar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Power as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Power and Petroleum, on honorary basis, with immediate effect.”

Days ago, Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked the Special Assistant to Prime Minister Nadeem Babar to step down from his role, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar revealed.

Asad Umar addressing to media said that Imran Khan has also vowed to take strict actions against oil companies and bureaucracy. "Secretary for Petroleum Division (Mian Asad Hayauddin) will also be asked to report to the Establishment Division once his replacement is finalised," Umar added.