ANL 37.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.7%)
ASC 14.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.86%)
ASL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
AVN 85.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
BOP 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
BYCO 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.28%)
DGKC 118.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.13%)
EPCL 54.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.74%)
FCCL 22.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
HASCOL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
HUBC 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.31%)
HUMNL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.99%)
JSCL 20.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
KAPCO 39.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-3.71%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
LOTCHEM 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
MLCF 44.15 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.3%)
PAEL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
PIBTL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.08%)
POWER 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
PPL 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.44%)
PRL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.79%)
PTC 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
SNGP 38.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.65%)
TRG 150.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.91 (-2.54%)
UNITY 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,731 Decreased By ▼ -12.53 (-0.26%)
BR30 24,742 Decreased By ▼ -175.54 (-0.7%)
KSE100 44,283 Decreased By ▼ -148.64 (-0.33%)
KSE30 18,183 Decreased By ▼ -81.56 (-0.45%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,356
10024hr
Pakistan Cases
663,200
408424hr
Sindh
265,158
Punjab
217,694
Balochistan
19,535
Islamabad
57,204
KPK
86,044
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Tabish Gauhar becomes SAPM on Power & Petroleum amid Nadeem Babar removal

  • "The Prime Minister has been pleased to re-designate, Mr. Tabish Gauhar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Power as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Power and Petroleum, on honorary basis, with immediate effect.”
Ali Ahmed 30 Mar 2021

The Cabinet Division on Tuesday has issued the notification to de-notify the appointment of Nadeem Babar as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Petroleum.

Whereas, Tabish Gauhar Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Power has been re-designated as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Power and Petroleum.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by rule 15(1) (g), read with item at serial number 1A of Schedule V-A of the Rules of Business, 1973, the Prime Minister has been pleased to order to de-notify the appointment of Mr. Nadeem Babar as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Petroleum, with immediate effect,” read the notification.

The notification further added that “in terms of rule 4(6) of the Rules of Business, 1973, the Prime Minister has been pleased to re-designate, Mr. Tabish Gauhar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Power as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Power and Petroleum, on honorary basis, with immediate effect.”

Days ago, Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked the Special Assistant to Prime Minister Nadeem Babar to step down from his role, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar revealed.

Asad Umar addressing to media said that Imran Khan has also vowed to take strict actions against oil companies and bureaucracy. "Secretary for Petroleum Division (Mian Asad Hayauddin) will also be asked to report to the Establishment Division once his replacement is finalised," Umar added.

nadeem babar Imran Khan Tabish Gauhar SAPM on Power SAPM on Petroleum

Tabish Gauhar becomes SAPM on Power & Petroleum amid Nadeem Babar removal

Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths in one day since December as 100 more succumb to virus

Azhar to become new finance minister: PM removes Hafeez over ‘price hike’

Myanmar crackdown death toll passes 500

Money trail from Daphne murder probe stretches to China?

Covid probably came to humans from animals: WHO

President, too, tests positive

ECC to allow import of cotton, yarn from India

Removal due to Senate election defeat: Bilawal

Oil prices ease after Suez Canal traffic resumes

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters