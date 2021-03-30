Janikhel tribe calls off sit-in

ISLAMABAD: The protesting Janikhel tribe called off their sit-in after successful negotiations with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government and buried the dead bodies of four youths 8 days after their bullet-riddled bodies were found in a shallow grave on March 21 in the area some 35 km from the main town of Bannu.

The agreement, a copy of which is also available with Business Recorder and confirmed by organizers of the protest, stated that the government would conduct a transparent investigation into killing of four youths aged between 15 and 20, and the culprits would be given ‘strict’ punishment, besides ensuring stern action in case of any such incident in future.

The agreement was signed at the office of Commissioner Bannu after the negotiations which began Sunday night in which the government side was led by KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Janikhel tribe’s elders Adnan Khan Wazir, a former member KP provincial assembly and Malak Moez Khan, besides leaders from Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) including Haji Samad Khan, Eid-ur-Rehman, Rasool Niaz and others.

“The government would ensure restoration of law and order in Janikhel area and would cleanse the region from all kinds of armed groups while the locals will be allowed to possess legal weapons and their houses will not be demolished,” says the agreement, adding “a Shuhada [martyrs] compensation package will be given to the victims’ families and government will introduce a special development package for Janikhel.”

It further stated that arrangements would also be made for the local tribesmen to meet with high government officials to find solutions to their problems. “An investigation and review would also be immediately started of Janikhel detainees in government custody and would be completed within three months…” it added.

Talking to Business Recorder, Abdullah Nangyal, one of the organizers of the week-long sit-in protest, confirmed the agreement, saying that the protesters have dispersed and the dead bodies buried.

Thousands of tribesmen of the Janikhel tribe and relatives along with the dead bodies of their loved ones have been protesting the brutal killing of four youths who had gone missing three weeks ago who they allege were tortured and killed by security forces in custody.

The victims were identified as Mohammad Rahim, Ahmadullah, Razamullah, and Atifullah.

On Sunday, the protesters clashed with police in Bannu after they announced their intent to march towards Islamabad in huge numbers while thousands of others were on their way to join the march from the adjoining areas including South Waziristan, North Waziristan, Karak and Lakki Marwat etc.

PTM leaders including MNA from North Waziristan Mohsin Dawar and PTM chief Manzoor Pashteen, who were arrested on Sunday, have also been released after the agreement was reached.

