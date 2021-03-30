ANL 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.6%)
ASC 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-5.91%)
ASL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.37%)
AVN 85.91 Decreased By ▼ -7.09 (-7.62%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.21%)
BYCO 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-8.59%)
DGKC 118.90 Decreased By ▼ -5.08 (-4.1%)
EPCL 54.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-3.82%)
FCCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.53%)
FFBL 26.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-5.19%)
FFL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.95%)
HASCOL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-8.48%)
HUBC 82.76 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-2.46%)
HUMNL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-9.88%)
JSCL 20.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-6.74%)
KAPCO 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-3.42%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.44%)
LOTCHEM 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.97%)
MLCF 44.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-4.2%)
PAEL 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-6.97%)
PIBTL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.59%)
POWER 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.63%)
PPL 87.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-2.88%)
PRL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-7.69%)
PTC 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-7.92%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.44%)
SNGP 38.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.93 (-7.06%)
TRG 154.16 Decreased By ▼ -8.93 (-5.48%)
UNITY 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-7.47%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.82%)
BR100 4,743 Decreased By ▼ -164.09 (-3.34%)
BR30 24,917 Decreased By ▼ -1131.21 (-4.34%)
KSE100 44,432 Decreased By ▼ -1089.83 (-2.39%)
KSE30 18,264 Decreased By ▼ -457.77 (-2.45%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,356
10024hr
Pakistan Cases
663,200
408424hr
Sindh
265,158
Punjab
217,694
Balochistan
19,535
Islamabad
57,204
KPK
86,044
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

DAP prices threaten application

BR Research 30 Mar 2021

Farmers have spent an identical amount on the two key fertilizers in the last three Rabi seasons. The pattern of spending meanwhile has not changed for many years now. Make sure you apply enough nitrogenous fertilizer, and then worry about the other types. Urea application has increased by over 10 percent year-on-year in the first 5 months of Rabi season, having stayed stagnant for the last two. DAP application, meanwhile, keeps coming down.

The urea to DAP application ratio at 3x for the latest Rabi season (with a month remaining) is the worst in recallable memory – and pales in comparison to the 5-year average of 2.1x. Balanced fertilizer application is not something Pakistan is known for, and from how things are shaping up so far, the upcoming Kharif season may well be the toughest yet, in terms of encouraging phosphate nutrient application.

Farmers’ purchasing power may well have increased over the years, but that clearly does not show in the fertilizer purchasing patterns. With a significant hike in wheat support price, there could be a case of few more bucks to spend around. It remains to be seen if that spending go towards improve the yields or buying more SUVs.

The DAP national average retail price for March 2021 was reported at Rs5417 per bag by the PBS in the latest weekly SPI. This is 58 percent higher year-on-year, and the highest ever recorded in the country’s history. For more context, just the increase in price of a bag of DAP in one year is more than a bag of urea itself.

To no fault of Pakistan’s own, DAP prices have skyrocketed, as the raw material Phosacid and Phosrock have both soared as global commodity prices move north. The prices may cool off a bit, but future Phosacid contracts do indicate that the relief won’t be a big one – as Phosacid continues to trade 60 percent year-on-year higher for September delivery.

Pakistan continues to import two-third of its DAP requirement and even the local production is highly dependent on raw material prices. It can be said with some degree of certainty that DAP off-take will take a massive battering at current rates. The government may have to prepone any likely decision on DAP direct subsidy – as the Kharif season will soon be here.

Farmers fertilizers SPI Rabi season DAP prices Kharif season

DAP prices threaten application

Money trail from Daphne murder probe stretches to China?

Covid probably came to humans from animals: WHO

President, too, tests positive

ECC to allow import of cotton, yarn from India

Removal due to Senate election defeat: Bilawal

Oil prices ease after Suez Canal traffic resumes

Constitution of board for PSM subsidiary proposed

Six schoolchildren crushed to death

AGP to conduct audit of NJS

Hammad Azhar to replace Hafeez Shaikh as finance minister

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters