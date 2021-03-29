ANL 38.43 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (7.35%)
World

Myanmar bloodshed 'absolutely outrageous', Biden says after deadliest day

  • AAPP said a further 13 people were killed on Sunday, as funerals were held for some of the victims, after the deadliest day of violence in the eight weeks since the coup.
AFP 29 Mar 2021

YANGON: US President Joe Biden has led global condemnation of an "absolutely outrageous" crackdown by Myanmar's junta that left more than 100 people -- including several children -- dead in the bloodiest day since the coup two months ago.

Soldiers and police have killed hundreds in brutal suppression against weeks of mass protests demanding a restoration of democracy and the release of detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

At least 107 more people were killed on Saturday, the United Nations said, as the regime staged a major show of might for Armed Forces Day -- an annual parade showcasing Myanmar's military prowess.

"It's absolutely outrageous and based on the reporting I've gotten, an awful lot of people have been killed totally unnecessarily," Biden told reporters on Sunday.

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the junta's celebration of its armed forces had been blighted by "a day of horror and of shame".

The latest chorus of international condemnation came after the defence chiefs of the United States, Britain, Japan and nine other countries denounced the Myanmar military.

"A professional military follows international standards for conduct and is responsible for protecting -- not harming -- the people it serves," the rare joint statement said.

The death toll from crackdowns since the February 1 coup has climbed to at least 459, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) monitoring group.

AAPP said a further 13 people were killed on Sunday, as funerals were held for some of the victims, after the deadliest day of violence in the eight weeks since the coup.

In Mandalay, the country's cultural capital, the family of Aye Ko mourned at a funeral service after he was killed overnight.

"I am very saddened to lose my husband -- together with my children I'm heartbroken," his wife Ma Khaing told AFP as she grieved with her four children.

On Monday the British foreign ministry advised its nationals in Myanmar to leave as soon as possible, following "a significant increase in the level of recent violence".

