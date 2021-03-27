Corona positivity rate in Punjab remains over 14pc

LAHORE: The corona positivity rate in the province remained over 14 percent for the second consecutive day, as out of 17,315 Covid-19 tests conducted during the last 24 hours, as many as 2451 fresh virus cases and 43 fatalities were reported across Punjab taking the provincial tally of cases to 207,765 and death toll to 6140.

With the recovery of 1456 more virus patients, the number of recovered patients in the province has reached to 181,451.

The provincial metropolis is in the grip of virus, as 1566 fresh cases and 14 deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. In different areas of Lahore, Sialkot, Rawalpindi and Gujranwala, smart lockdown is being observed to check the spread of virus.

As per break up of corona cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 109421 cases and 2510 deaths, Rawalpindi 17142 cases and 972 deaths, Faisalabad 12361 cases and 595 deaths, Multan 10172 cases and 413 deaths, DG Khan 2411 cases and 66 deaths, Bahawalpur 4589 cases and 156 deaths, Gujranwala 5624 cases and 163 deaths, Gujrat 5714 cases and 93 deaths, Rahim Yar Khan 2935 cases and 146 deaths, Sialkot 4870 cases and 181 deaths and Sargodha reported 3991 cases and 158 deaths.

On the other hand, incarcerated Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif has received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at the Kot Lakhpat Jail.

Shahbaz Sharif was vaccinated against Covid by the medical team of Jinnah Hospital, which visited the Kot Lakhpat jail. The team was led by MS Jinnah Hospital. Shahbaz will receive the next dose of the Sinopham Covid vaccine after 21 days.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a ceremony organised by WHO at his office, to acknowledge the services rendered by Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid during corona.

The CM and WHO’s country head in Pakistan presented a shield to Dr Yasmin Rashid for performing duties as a frontline worker during the corona pandemic. WHO representative said the Punjab health minister has worked hard to save thousands of lives under the leadership of CM Usman Buzdar.

The CM stated the international acknowledgement of the work done by Dr Yasmin Rashid is a matter of pride for the Punjab government. The government has provided ample resources to the health department to efficiently deal with this virus, he said. He advised the citizens to remain very careful in the third corona wave and follow anti-corona guidelines.

Moreover, the CM inaugurated the provincial anti-polio drive by administering anti-polio drops to the children.

A squad of 120,000 polio workers will administer drops to 20 million children of two to five years of age in 36 districts during the five-day-long campaign starting from March 29.

The CM said a 100-per cent vaccination target will be achieved to completely overcome polio. Anti-corona SoPs will also be followed by polio workers visiting every knock and corner to achieve the targets, he said.

He asked the parliamentarians to play their role because the government is striving hard to make Punjab a polio-free province. Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid also administered anti-polio drops.

