ANL 38.43 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (7.35%)
ASC 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
ASL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 93.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.1%)
DGKC 123.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-1.84%)
EPCL 56.25 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.27%)
FCCL 22.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.66%)
FFBL 27.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.47%)
FFL 15.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
HASCOL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.31%)
HUBC 84.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.48%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.76%)
KAPCO 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.21%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.21%)
LOTCHEM 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.55%)
MLCF 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.42%)
PAEL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.03%)
PIBTL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
POWER 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
PPL 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 28.60 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (7.92%)
PTC 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 41.48 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.67%)
TRG 163.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.55%)
UNITY 30.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.63%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 4,908 Decreased By ▼ -13.15 (-0.27%)
BR30 26,049 Decreased By ▼ -3.28 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,522 Decreased By ▼ -204.53 (-0.45%)
KSE30 18,722 Decreased By ▼ -127.87 (-0.68%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,158
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
649,824
446824hr
Sindh
264,355
Punjab
210,095
Balochistan
19,453
Islamabad
55,056
KPK
83,630
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Corona positivity rate in Punjab remains over 14pc

27 Mar 2021

LAHORE: The corona positivity rate in the province remained over 14 percent for the second consecutive day, as out of 17,315 Covid-19 tests conducted during the last 24 hours, as many as 2451 fresh virus cases and 43 fatalities were reported across Punjab taking the provincial tally of cases to 207,765 and death toll to 6140.

With the recovery of 1456 more virus patients, the number of recovered patients in the province has reached to 181,451.

The provincial metropolis is in the grip of virus, as 1566 fresh cases and 14 deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. In different areas of Lahore, Sialkot, Rawalpindi and Gujranwala, smart lockdown is being observed to check the spread of virus.

As per break up of corona cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 109421 cases and 2510 deaths, Rawalpindi 17142 cases and 972 deaths, Faisalabad 12361 cases and 595 deaths, Multan 10172 cases and 413 deaths, DG Khan 2411 cases and 66 deaths, Bahawalpur 4589 cases and 156 deaths, Gujranwala 5624 cases and 163 deaths, Gujrat 5714 cases and 93 deaths, Rahim Yar Khan 2935 cases and 146 deaths, Sialkot 4870 cases and 181 deaths and Sargodha reported 3991 cases and 158 deaths.

On the other hand, incarcerated Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif has received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at the Kot Lakhpat Jail.

Shahbaz Sharif was vaccinated against Covid by the medical team of Jinnah Hospital, which visited the Kot Lakhpat jail. The team was led by MS Jinnah Hospital. Shahbaz will receive the next dose of the Sinopham Covid vaccine after 21 days.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a ceremony organised by WHO at his office, to acknowledge the services rendered by Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid during corona.

The CM and WHO’s country head in Pakistan presented a shield to Dr Yasmin Rashid for performing duties as a frontline worker during the corona pandemic. WHO representative said the Punjab health minister has worked hard to save thousands of lives under the leadership of CM Usman Buzdar.

The CM stated the international acknowledgement of the work done by Dr Yasmin Rashid is a matter of pride for the Punjab government. The government has provided ample resources to the health department to efficiently deal with this virus, he said. He advised the citizens to remain very careful in the third corona wave and follow anti-corona guidelines.

Moreover, the CM inaugurated the provincial anti-polio drive by administering anti-polio drops to the children.

A squad of 120,000 polio workers will administer drops to 20 million children of two to five years of age in 36 districts during the five-day-long campaign starting from March 29.

The CM said a 100-per cent vaccination target will be achieved to completely overcome polio. Anti-corona SoPs will also be followed by polio workers visiting every knock and corner to achieve the targets, he said.

He asked the parliamentarians to play their role because the government is striving hard to make Punjab a polio-free province. Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid also administered anti-polio drops.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Punjab virus cases Tests Corona positivity rate

Corona positivity rate in Punjab remains over 14pc

Payment to IPPs in limbo due to NAB investigation

PDM rift deepens as Gilani appointed Opposition leader

PML-N accuses Gilani of obtaining BAP’s support

Global supply chains scrambled: Suez Canal blockage could cost global trade $10bn a week

LoS extensions approved by PPIB board

Petroleum shortages: SAPM on petroleum asked to step down

SPI up 0.61pc WoW

$1.336bn loan accords inked with WB for 7 projects

ECC approves Rs1bn for ad drive to highlight govt initiatives

Registration for citizens aged 50, above from 30th

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.