KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (March 26, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 608,349,640 329,135,945 28,392,123,419 14,098,955,567 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 2,065,810,141 -2,370,785,059 -304,974,918 Local Individuals 31,287,742,369 -30,767,879,066 519,863,303 Local Corporates 12,788,406,867 -13,003,295,252 (214,888,385) ===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021