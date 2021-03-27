KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (March 26, 2021).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
608,349,640 329,135,945 28,392,123,419 14,098,955,567
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 2,065,810,141 -2,370,785,059 -304,974,918
Local Individuals 31,287,742,369 -30,767,879,066 519,863,303
Local Corporates 12,788,406,867 -13,003,295,252 (214,888,385)
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.