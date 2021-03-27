KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Friday (March 26, 2021).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= US $ (O/M) 154.70 155.10 DKK 24.22 24.32 SAUDIA RIYAL 40.95 41.35 NOK 17.71 17.81 UAE DIRHAM 41.95 42.35 SEK 17.64 17.74 EURO 180.80 182.80 AUD $ 116.20 117.20 UK POUND 211.50 213.50 CADS 121.30 122.30 JAPANI YEN 1.38896 1.40896 INDIAN RUPEE 2.05 2.25 CHF 162.55 163.55 CHINESE YUAN 23.50 24.50 =========================================================================

