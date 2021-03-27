Markets
Open market rates of foreign currencies
27 Mar 2021
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Friday (March 26, 2021).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 154.70 155.10 DKK 24.22 24.32
SAUDIA RIYAL 40.95 41.35 NOK 17.71 17.81
UAE DIRHAM 41.95 42.35 SEK 17.64 17.74
EURO 180.80 182.80 AUD $ 116.20 117.20
UK POUND 211.50 213.50 CADS 121.30 122.30
JAPANI YEN 1.38896 1.40896 INDIAN RUPEE 2.05 2.25
CHF 162.55 163.55 CHINESE YUAN 23.50 24.50
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.