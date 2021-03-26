Business & Finance
Bank Al Habib Limited declares 45% cash dividend
The Annual General Meeting of Bank AL Habib Limited was held on March 25, 2021. The Shareholders approved the Annual Accounts for the year ended December 31, 2020 and a Final Cash Dividend of 45%.
Deposits of the Bank as on December 31, 2020 were Rs. 1,099,686 and Profit after tax was Rs. 17,812 million.
