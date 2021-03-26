Markets
Karachi Yarn Market Rate
KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Thursday (March 25, 2021). ======================================= CONES...
26 Mar 2021
KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Thursday (March 25, 2021).
=======================================
CONES CARDED
=======================================
10/1.
Indus 2000
12/1
Nadeem Textile 2000
Indus 2000
Bajwa 2000
16/1.
Nadeem Textile 2100
United 2100
Abdullah Textile 2050
Indus 2100
Bajwa 2100
21/1.
Al-Karam (A.K) 2350
Suriya Tex 2350
United 2250
GulAhmed (G.Lite) 2350
Nadeem Textile 2300
Indus Dyeing 2350
Abdullah Textile 2250
Lucky Cotton 2250
22/1.
Bajwa 2300
United 2300
---------------------------------------
CONES CARDED
---------------------------------------
24/1.
United 2400
26/1.
AL-Karam 2450
Amin Text 2400
Shadman Cotton 2400
Diamond Int'l 2400
Lucky Cotton 2400
28/1
Abdullah Textile 2550
30/1.
Amin Tex. 2600
Al-Karam 2600
Jubilee Spinning 2500
GulAhmed (G.Lite) 2600
Lucky Cotton 2450
Diamond Intl 2550
32/1
Abdullah Textile 2550
40/1
Lucky Cotton 3250
52/1
Lucky Cotton 3600
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
40/1
Indus CF 3350
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
20/2.
GulAhmed 2450
Amin 2450
Indus Dyeing 2450
Bajwa 2450
Nadeem Textile 2450
42/1
Abdullah Textile 3300
52/1
Abdullah Textile 3600
20/1. SLUB
Abdullah Textile 2550
30/1 SLUB
Abdullah Textile 2700
60/1.
Abdullah Textile 2700
70/1
Abdullah Textile 3800
---------------------------------------
CHEES CONES
---------------------------------------
10/1.
Kasim Tex 1600
Latif Tex. (Latif) 1480
Super 1250
Abdullah Textile (OE) 1200
16/1. (O.E.)
Kasim Textile 1680
Masal 1600
---------------------------------------
RATES OF PAKISTANI/IMPORTED POLYESTER
YARN (PER LBS) + GST/NON REGISTERED 20%
CAST INCLUDED GST IN IMPORTED PRICE
---------------------------------------
DTY
---------------------------------------
50/24/0
Local 180.00
Rupali 175.00
Imported 210.00
75/36/0
Imported 160.00
Local 150.00
Rupali 145.00
75/36/Him
Imported 180.00
Local 160.00
Rupali 155.00
100/36/0
Imported 158.00
Local 135.00
100/48/INT
Local 142.00
Rupali 135.00
Imported 160.00
150/48/0
Imported 135.00
Local 128.00
Rupali 124.00
150/48/Him
Imported 145.00
Local 132.00
Rupali 128.00
300/96/0
Imported 125.00
Local 118.00
Rupali 116.00
300/96/Him
Imported 136.00
Local 121.00
Rupali 118.00
150/144/Sim
Imported 136.00
Local NO Product
150/144/Him
Imported 150.00
Local 139.00
75/72/Sim
Imported 170.00
Local NO Product
75/144/Sim
Imported 170.00
Local 170.00
---------------------------------------
FDY
---------------------------------------
50/24/SD
Imported 138.00
75/72/SD
Imported 134.00
50/36/BR
Imported 145.00
Local 173.00
100/36/BR
Imported 124.00
150/48/BR
Imported 125.00
300/96/BR
Imported 121.00
---------------------------------------
RATE OF BLANDED YARN IN RUPEES
(PER LBS) + GST INCLUDED IMPORTED CAST
---------------------------------------
P.V. CONES
---------------------------------------
18/1 PV
A.A. Textiles 166.00
A.A. Cotton 142.00
20/1 PVB
A.A. Textile 169.00
A. A. Cotton 170.00
24/1 P.V. BRIGHT
A.A. Tex. 175.00
A. A. Cotton (80:20) 135.00
26/1.PV Bright
A.A. Tex. 179.00
30/1 PV
A.A. Tex."Z" Twist 180.00
A. A. Cotton 190.00
26/1 P.V. (S.D.)
A.A. Textile 180.00
A. A. COTTON 130.00
36/1 PV (SD)
A.A. Textile 203.00
40/1. (PVB)
A. A. Cotton 150.00
A. A. Textile 213.00
46/1 PVSD
Ibrahim Fibre 229.00
28/1 PV SLUB
A.A. Clock Tower 205.00
30/1 PV SLUB
A. A. Cotton (PVB) 205.00
A. A. Cotton (PC) 255.00
A. A. Cotton SLUB (PP) 210.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MVS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kcetex 215.00
Prima 215.00
Local (AVG Price) 210.00
30/S
Kcetex 225.00
Prima 225.00
Local (AVG Price) 221.00
40/S
Kcetex 255.00
Prima 255.00
Local (AVG Price) 252.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kahtex 210.00
Local 200.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
30/S
Kahtex 225.00
Local 215.00
10/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 160.00
12/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 165.00
16/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 170.00
20/1 PP
Diwan 98.00
A. A. Cotton 180.00
Agar 96.00
24/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 150.00
26/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 185.00
30/1 PP
Agar 101.00
Anwar 109.00
Diwan 103.00
A. A. Cotton 190.00
34/1. (PP)
A. A. Cotton 99.00
40/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 230.00
60/1. (P.P)
Agar 124.00
Diwan 125.00
Anwar 130.00
A. A. Cotton 270.00
8/.1.
A. A. Cotton (52 48) 136.00
10/.1.
Zainab 189.00
A. A. Cotton 190.00
Lucky Cotton 180.00
12/1
A. A. Cotton 195.00
IFL 164.00
14/1
Zainab Tex 188.00
A. A. Cotton 145.00
16/1
AA SML Carded (52 48) 195.00
IFL (52 48) 197.00
A. A. Cotton 205.00
---------------------------------------
P.C. COMBED
---------------------------------------
20/1. PC
A.A.SMLCARDED 201.00
Zainab (Combed) 204.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded) 220.00
24/1. PC
A. A. SML Carded 212.00
Zainab (Combed) 216.00
25/1
A.A. Cotton 230.00
30/1. PC (52 : 48)
Zainab Textile (combed) 230.00
Stallion 210.00
K. Nazir 208.00
Al-Karam 208.00
AA SML (Carded) 227.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded) 240.00
36/1. PC
IFL Tex (Combed) 241.00
40/1 PC
A.A. Textile (Combed) 250.00
45/1 PC
Zainab 253.00
50/1 PC
Zainab 211.00
10/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 205.00
12/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 145.00
16/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 220.00
20/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 230.00
AASML 180.00
24/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 173.00
AASML 170.00
25/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton 240.00
30/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton 250.00
AASML 195.00
40/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton 140.00
---------------------------------------
READY RATES OF STAPLE FIBER IN RUPEES
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER K.G.
---------------------------------------
I.C.I. 1.D 221.00
I.C.I. 1.2 (SD) 220.00
I.C.I. Bright 222.00
Rupali 1.D 222.00
Rupali 1.2 (SD) 220.00
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER K.G.
---------------------------------------
Ibrahim Fiber (SD) 220.00
Ibrahim 1.D 222.00
Ibrahim Fiber Bright 222.00
Ibrahim Trilobal Bright 222.00
---------------------------------------
VISCOSE K.G.
---------------------------------------
FCFC 44 MM Taiwan 390.00
FCFC 51 MM Taiwan 390.00
Thai Reyon 51 MM 390.00
S.P.V. Ind. 51 MM Indonesia 390.00
---------------------------------------
ACRYLIC FIBER K.G.
---------------------------------------
Monty 1.2x51 Italy 460.00
Acelon Korea 1.2x51 460.00
=======================================
NOTES: These prices tentative and average indicator of the Prices Prevailing around Mid-Day. Whole Sale at Karachi, Actual deal prices may fluctuate under market mechanism and the above rates pertain to trading on 25.03.2021.
ALL RATES PERTAIN TO LAST TRADING SESSION AND ARE INCLUSIVE OF GOVERNMENT LEVIES (We make all efforts to keep the rates up dated but are not responsible for any error or omission due to unpredictable markets.)
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.