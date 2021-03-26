ANL 35.80 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (5.6%)
ASC 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
AVN 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-2.62%)
BOP 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
DGKC 126.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.04%)
EPCL 55.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.52%)
FCCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
FFBL 27.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
FFL 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
HASCOL 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.34%)
HUBC 84.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.41%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
JSCL 22.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
KAPCO 43.41 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.11%)
KEL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.96%)
LOTCHEM 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
MLCF 46.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.24%)
PAEL 34.40 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.18%)
PIBTL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
POWER 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.15%)
PPL 90.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.6%)
PRL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
PTC 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.47%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
SNGP 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.25%)
TRG 163.99 Increased By ▲ 8.14 (5.22%)
UNITY 29.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.01%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
BR100 4,921 Increased By ▲ 6.52 (0.13%)
BR30 26,052 Increased By ▲ 261.5 (1.01%)
KSE100 45,726 Increased By ▲ 181.97 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,850 Increased By ▲ 49.33 (0.26%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,091
6324hr
Pakistan Cases
645,356
436824hr
Sindh
264,062
Punjab
207,765
Balochistan
19,427
Islamabad
54,347
KPK
82,677
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Karachi Yarn Market Rate

KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Thursday (March 25, 2021). ======================================= CONES...
Recorder Report 26 Mar 2021

KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Thursday (March 25, 2021).

=======================================
CONES CARDED
=======================================
10/1.
Indus                              2000
12/1
Nadeem Textile                     2000
Indus                              2000
Bajwa                              2000
16/1.
Nadeem Textile                     2100
United                             2100
Abdullah Textile                   2050
Indus                              2100
Bajwa                              2100
21/1.
Al-Karam (A.K)                     2350
Suriya Tex                         2350
United                             2250
GulAhmed (G.Lite)                  2350
Nadeem Textile                     2300
Indus Dyeing                       2350
Abdullah Textile                   2250
Lucky Cotton                       2250
22/1.
Bajwa                              2300
United                             2300
---------------------------------------
CONES CARDED
---------------------------------------
24/1.
United                             2400
26/1.
AL-Karam                           2450
Amin Text                          2400
Shadman Cotton                     2400
Diamond Int'l                      2400
Lucky Cotton                       2400
28/1
Abdullah Textile                   2550
30/1.
Amin Tex.                          2600
Al-Karam                           2600
Jubilee Spinning                   2500
GulAhmed (G.Lite)                  2600
Lucky Cotton                       2450
Diamond Intl                       2550
32/1
Abdullah Textile                   2550
40/1
Lucky Cotton                       3250
52/1
Lucky Cotton                       3600
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
40/1
Indus CF                           3350
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
20/2.
GulAhmed                           2450
Amin                               2450
Indus Dyeing                       2450
Bajwa                              2450
Nadeem Textile                     2450
42/1
Abdullah Textile                   3300
52/1
Abdullah Textile                   3600
20/1. SLUB
Abdullah Textile                   2550
30/1 SLUB
Abdullah Textile                   2700
60/1.
Abdullah Textile                   2700
70/1
Abdullah Textile                   3800
---------------------------------------
CHEES CONES
---------------------------------------
10/1.
Kasim Tex                          1600
Latif Tex. (Latif)                 1480
Super                              1250
Abdullah Textile (OE)              1200
16/1. (O.E.)
Kasim Textile                      1680
Masal                              1600
---------------------------------------
RATES OF PAKISTANI/IMPORTED POLYESTER
YARN (PER LBS) + GST/NON REGISTERED 20%
CAST INCLUDED GST IN IMPORTED PRICE
---------------------------------------
DTY
---------------------------------------
50/24/0
Local                            180.00
Rupali                           175.00
Imported                         210.00
75/36/0
Imported                         160.00
Local                            150.00
Rupali                           145.00
75/36/Him
Imported                         180.00
Local                            160.00
Rupali                           155.00
100/36/0
Imported                         158.00
Local                            135.00
100/48/INT
Local                            142.00
Rupali                           135.00
Imported                         160.00
150/48/0
Imported                         135.00
Local                            128.00
Rupali                           124.00
150/48/Him
Imported                         145.00
Local                            132.00
Rupali                           128.00
300/96/0
Imported                         125.00
Local                            118.00
Rupali                           116.00
300/96/Him
Imported                         136.00
Local                            121.00
Rupali                           118.00
150/144/Sim
Imported                         136.00
Local                        NO Product
150/144/Him
Imported                         150.00
Local                            139.00
75/72/Sim
Imported                         170.00
Local                        NO Product
75/144/Sim
Imported                         170.00
Local                            170.00
---------------------------------------
FDY
---------------------------------------
50/24/SD
Imported                         138.00
75/72/SD
Imported                         134.00
50/36/BR
Imported                         145.00
Local                            173.00
100/36/BR
Imported                         124.00
150/48/BR
Imported                         125.00
300/96/BR
Imported                         121.00
---------------------------------------
RATE OF BLANDED YARN IN RUPEES
(PER LBS) + GST INCLUDED IMPORTED CAST
---------------------------------------
P.V. CONES
---------------------------------------
18/1 PV
A.A. Textiles                    166.00
A.A. Cotton                      142.00
20/1 PVB
A.A. Textile                     169.00
A. A. Cotton                     170.00
24/1 P.V. BRIGHT
A.A. Tex.                        175.00
A. A. Cotton (80:20)             135.00
26/1.PV Bright
A.A. Tex.                        179.00
30/1 PV
A.A. Tex."Z" Twist               180.00
A. A. Cotton                     190.00
26/1 P.V. (S.D.)
A.A. Textile                     180.00
A. A. COTTON                     130.00
36/1 PV (SD)
A.A. Textile                     203.00
40/1. (PVB)
A. A. Cotton                     150.00
A. A. Textile                    213.00
46/1 PVSD
Ibrahim Fibre                    229.00
28/1 PV SLUB
A.A. Clock Tower                 205.00
30/1 PV SLUB
A. A. Cotton (PVB)               205.00
A. A. Cotton (PC)                255.00
A. A. Cotton SLUB (PP)           210.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MVS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kcetex                           215.00
Prima                            215.00
Local (AVG Price)                210.00
30/S
Kcetex                           225.00
Prima                            225.00
Local (AVG Price)                221.00
40/S
Kcetex                           255.00
Prima                            255.00
Local (AVG Price)                252.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kahtex                           210.00
Local                            200.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
30/S
Kahtex                           225.00
Local                            215.00
10/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     160.00
12/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     165.00
16/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     170.00
20/1 PP
Diwan                             98.00
A. A. Cotton                     180.00
Agar                              96.00
24/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     150.00
26/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     185.00
30/1 PP
Agar                             101.00
Anwar                            109.00
Diwan                            103.00
A. A. Cotton                     190.00
34/1. (PP)
A. A. Cotton                      99.00
40/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     230.00
60/1. (P.P)
Agar                             124.00
Diwan                            125.00
Anwar                            130.00
A. A. Cotton                     270.00
8/.1.
A. A. Cotton (52 48)             136.00
10/.1.
Zainab                           189.00
A. A. Cotton                     190.00
Lucky Cotton                     180.00
12/1
A. A. Cotton                     195.00
IFL                              164.00
14/1
Zainab Tex                       188.00
A. A. Cotton                     145.00
16/1
AA SML Carded (52 48)            195.00
IFL (52 48)                      197.00
A. A. Cotton                     205.00
---------------------------------------
P.C. COMBED
---------------------------------------
20/1. PC
A.A.SMLCARDED                    201.00
Zainab (Combed)                  204.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded)            220.00
24/1. PC
A. A. SML Carded                 212.00
Zainab (Combed)                  216.00
25/1
A.A. Cotton                      230.00
30/1. PC (52 : 48)
Zainab Textile (combed)          230.00
Stallion                         210.00
K. Nazir                         208.00
Al-Karam                         208.00
AA SML (Carded)                  227.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded)            240.00
36/1. PC
IFL Tex (Combed)                 241.00
40/1 PC
A.A. Textile (Combed)            250.00
45/1 PC
Zainab                           253.00
50/1 PC
Zainab                           211.00
10/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             205.00
12/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             145.00
16/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             220.00
20/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             230.00
AASML                            180.00
24/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             173.00
AASML                            170.00
25/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton                     240.00
30/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton                     250.00
AASML                            195.00
40/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton                     140.00
---------------------------------------
READY RATES OF STAPLE FIBER IN RUPEES
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER                          K.G.
---------------------------------------
I.C.I. 1.D                       221.00
I.C.I. 1.2 (SD)                  220.00
I.C.I. Bright                    222.00
Rupali 1.D                       222.00
Rupali 1.2 (SD)                  220.00
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER                          K.G.
---------------------------------------
Ibrahim Fiber (SD)               220.00
Ibrahim 1.D                      222.00
Ibrahim Fiber Bright             222.00
Ibrahim Trilobal Bright          222.00
---------------------------------------
VISCOSE                            K.G.
---------------------------------------
FCFC 44 MM Taiwan                390.00
FCFC 51 MM Taiwan                390.00
Thai Reyon 51 MM                 390.00
S.P.V. Ind. 51 MM Indonesia      390.00
---------------------------------------
ACRYLIC FIBER                      K.G.
---------------------------------------
Monty 1.2x51 Italy               460.00
Acelon Korea 1.2x51              460.00
=======================================

NOTES: These prices tentative and average indicator of the Prices Prevailing around Mid-Day. Whole Sale at Karachi, Actual deal prices may fluctuate under market mechanism and the above rates pertain to trading on 25.03.2021.

ALL RATES PERTAIN TO LAST TRADING SESSION AND ARE INCLUSIVE OF GOVERNMENT LEVIES (We make all efforts to keep the rates up dated but are not responsible for any error or omission due to unpredictable markets.)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Yarn Prices Yarn Market yarn rates Karachi Yarn Market Rate

Karachi Yarn Market Rate

Fiscal year 2016: IMF claims data on govt guarantees reported inaccurately

FIR registered against ‘sugar mafia’: adviser

Tax assessment orders issued against 35 mills

Pakistan hires banks for three-tranche dollar bond sale

Economist explains why he opposes bill

China squeezes Western brands

SC postpones by-election in NA-75 Daska

Setback for govt: SC restores Punjab local govts

Lavrov due next month

Pakistan Day parade: Alvi says country has achieved self-reliance in defence

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.