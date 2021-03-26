Karachi Yarn Market Rate

KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Thursday (March 25, 2021).

======================================= CONES CARDED ======================================= 10/1. Indus 2000 12/1 Nadeem Textile 2000 Indus 2000 Bajwa 2000 16/1. Nadeem Textile 2100 United 2100 Abdullah Textile 2050 Indus 2100 Bajwa 2100 21/1. Al-Karam (A.K) 2350 Suriya Tex 2350 United 2250 GulAhmed (G.Lite) 2350 Nadeem Textile 2300 Indus Dyeing 2350 Abdullah Textile 2250 Lucky Cotton 2250 22/1. Bajwa 2300 United 2300 --------------------------------------- CONES CARDED --------------------------------------- 24/1. United 2400 26/1. AL-Karam 2450 Amin Text 2400 Shadman Cotton 2400 Diamond Int'l 2400 Lucky Cotton 2400 28/1 Abdullah Textile 2550 30/1. Amin Tex. 2600 Al-Karam 2600 Jubilee Spinning 2500 GulAhmed (G.Lite) 2600 Lucky Cotton 2450 Diamond Intl 2550 32/1 Abdullah Textile 2550 40/1 Lucky Cotton 3250 52/1 Lucky Cotton 3600 --------------------------------------- COMBED CONE --------------------------------------- 40/1 Indus CF 3350 --------------------------------------- COMBED CONE --------------------------------------- 20/2. GulAhmed 2450 Amin 2450 Indus Dyeing 2450 Bajwa 2450 Nadeem Textile 2450 42/1 Abdullah Textile 3300 52/1 Abdullah Textile 3600 20/1. SLUB Abdullah Textile 2550 30/1 SLUB Abdullah Textile 2700 60/1. Abdullah Textile 2700 70/1 Abdullah Textile 3800 --------------------------------------- CHEES CONES --------------------------------------- 10/1. Kasim Tex 1600 Latif Tex. (Latif) 1480 Super 1250 Abdullah Textile (OE) 1200 16/1. (O.E.) Kasim Textile 1680 Masal 1600 --------------------------------------- RATES OF PAKISTANI/IMPORTED POLYESTER YARN (PER LBS) + GST/NON REGISTERED 20% CAST INCLUDED GST IN IMPORTED PRICE --------------------------------------- DTY --------------------------------------- 50/24/0 Local 180.00 Rupali 175.00 Imported 210.00 75/36/0 Imported 160.00 Local 150.00 Rupali 145.00 75/36/Him Imported 180.00 Local 160.00 Rupali 155.00 100/36/0 Imported 158.00 Local 135.00 100/48/INT Local 142.00 Rupali 135.00 Imported 160.00 150/48/0 Imported 135.00 Local 128.00 Rupali 124.00 150/48/Him Imported 145.00 Local 132.00 Rupali 128.00 300/96/0 Imported 125.00 Local 118.00 Rupali 116.00 300/96/Him Imported 136.00 Local 121.00 Rupali 118.00 150/144/Sim Imported 136.00 Local NO Product 150/144/Him Imported 150.00 Local 139.00 75/72/Sim Imported 170.00 Local NO Product 75/144/Sim Imported 170.00 Local 170.00 --------------------------------------- FDY --------------------------------------- 50/24/SD Imported 138.00 75/72/SD Imported 134.00 50/36/BR Imported 145.00 Local 173.00 100/36/BR Imported 124.00 150/48/BR Imported 125.00 300/96/BR Imported 121.00 --------------------------------------- RATE OF BLANDED YARN IN RUPEES (PER LBS) + GST INCLUDED IMPORTED CAST --------------------------------------- P.V. CONES --------------------------------------- 18/1 PV A.A. Textiles 166.00 A.A. Cotton 142.00 20/1 PVB A.A. Textile 169.00 A. A. Cotton 170.00 24/1 P.V. BRIGHT A.A. Tex. 175.00 A. A. Cotton (80:20) 135.00 26/1.PV Bright A.A. Tex. 179.00 30/1 PV A.A. Tex."Z" Twist 180.00 A. A. Cotton 190.00 26/1 P.V. (S.D.) A.A. Textile 180.00 A. A. COTTON 130.00 36/1 PV (SD) A.A. Textile 203.00 40/1. (PVB) A. A. Cotton 150.00 A. A. Textile 213.00 46/1 PVSD Ibrahim Fibre 229.00 28/1 PV SLUB A.A. Clock Tower 205.00 30/1 PV SLUB A. A. Cotton (PVB) 205.00 A. A. Cotton (PC) 255.00 A. A. Cotton SLUB (PP) 210.00 --------------------------------------- IMPORTED MVS YARN --------------------------------------- 20/S Kcetex 215.00 Prima 215.00 Local (AVG Price) 210.00 30/S Kcetex 225.00 Prima 225.00 Local (AVG Price) 221.00 40/S Kcetex 255.00 Prima 255.00 Local (AVG Price) 252.00 --------------------------------------- IMPORTED MJS YARN --------------------------------------- 20/S Kahtex 210.00 Local 200.00 --------------------------------------- IMPORTED MJS YARN --------------------------------------- 30/S Kahtex 225.00 Local 215.00 10/1 PP A. A. Cotton 160.00 12/1 PP A. A. Cotton 165.00 16/1 PP A. A. Cotton 170.00 20/1 PP Diwan 98.00 A. A. Cotton 180.00 Agar 96.00 24/1 PP A. A. Cotton 150.00 26/1 PP A. A. Cotton 185.00 30/1 PP Agar 101.00 Anwar 109.00 Diwan 103.00 A. A. Cotton 190.00 34/1. (PP) A. A. Cotton 99.00 40/1 PP A. A. Cotton 230.00 60/1. (P.P) Agar 124.00 Diwan 125.00 Anwar 130.00 A. A. Cotton 270.00 8/.1. A. A. Cotton (52 48) 136.00 10/.1. Zainab 189.00 A. A. Cotton 190.00 Lucky Cotton 180.00 12/1 A. A. Cotton 195.00 IFL 164.00 14/1 Zainab Tex 188.00 A. A. Cotton 145.00 16/1 AA SML Carded (52 48) 195.00 IFL (52 48) 197.00 A. A. Cotton 205.00 --------------------------------------- P.C. COMBED --------------------------------------- 20/1. PC A.A.SMLCARDED 201.00 Zainab (Combed) 204.00 A. A. Cotton (Carded) 220.00 24/1. PC A. A. SML Carded 212.00 Zainab (Combed) 216.00 25/1 A.A. Cotton 230.00 30/1. PC (52 : 48) Zainab Textile (combed) 230.00 Stallion 210.00 K. Nazir 208.00 Al-Karam 208.00 AA SML (Carded) 227.00 A. A. Cotton (Carded) 240.00 36/1. PC IFL Tex (Combed) 241.00 40/1 PC A.A. Textile (Combed) 250.00 45/1 PC Zainab 253.00 50/1 PC Zainab 211.00 10/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 205.00 12/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 145.00 16/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 220.00 20/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 230.00 AASML 180.00 24/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 173.00 AASML 170.00 25/1 CVC A. A. Cotton 240.00 30/1 CVC A. A. Cotton 250.00 AASML 195.00 40/1 CVC A. A. Cotton 140.00 --------------------------------------- READY RATES OF STAPLE FIBER IN RUPEES --------------------------------------- POLYESTER K.G. --------------------------------------- I.C.I. 1.D 221.00 I.C.I. 1.2 (SD) 220.00 I.C.I. Bright 222.00 Rupali 1.D 222.00 Rupali 1.2 (SD) 220.00 --------------------------------------- POLYESTER K.G. --------------------------------------- Ibrahim Fiber (SD) 220.00 Ibrahim 1.D 222.00 Ibrahim Fiber Bright 222.00 Ibrahim Trilobal Bright 222.00 --------------------------------------- VISCOSE K.G. --------------------------------------- FCFC 44 MM Taiwan 390.00 FCFC 51 MM Taiwan 390.00 Thai Reyon 51 MM 390.00 S.P.V. Ind. 51 MM Indonesia 390.00 --------------------------------------- ACRYLIC FIBER K.G. --------------------------------------- Monty 1.2x51 Italy 460.00 Acelon Korea 1.2x51 460.00 =======================================

