KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

================================================================================================== Date T+2 Dividend/ Name of Company Book Closure of last date Bonus/Right From To AGM cum price Percentage ================================================================================================== (BAFLTFC6) Bank Alfalah Limited 11-03-2021 25-03-2021 Soneri Bank Limited 19-03-2021 26-03-2021 26-03-2021 17-03-2021 17-03-2021 (HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Ltd. 20-03-2021 26-03-2021 Habib Bank Limited 20-03-2021 26-03-2021 26-03-2021 18-03-2021 18-03-2021 MCB Bank Limited 16-03-2021 27-03-2021 27-03-2021 12-03-2021 12-03-2021 J.K. Spinning Mills Limited# 20-03-2021 27-03-2021 27-03-2021 JS Bank Limited 22-03-2021 28-03-2021 29-03-2021 Wyeth Pakistan Limited 22-03-2021 29-03-2021 29-03-2021 18-03-2021 18-03-2021 Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) Limited 22-03-2021 29-03-2021 29-03-2021 18-03-2021 18-03-2021 Faysal Bank Limited 22-03-2021 29-03-2021 29-03-2021 Meezan Bank Limited 22-03-2021 29-03-2021 29-03-2021 18-03-2021 18-03-2021 Samba Bank Limited 22-03-2021 29-03-2021 29-03-2021 18-03-2021 18-03-2021 National Bank of Pakistan 22-03-2021 29-03-2021 29-03-2021 Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd 22-03-2021 29-03-2021 29-03-2021 The Bank of Khyber 23-03-2021 29-03-2021 29-03-2021 19-03-2021 19-03-2021 Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited 19-03-2021 30-03-2021 30-03-2021 17-03-2021 17-03-2021 Dewan K halid Textile Mills Limited # 23-03-2021 30-03-2021 30-03-2021 EFG Hermes Pakistan Ltd. 23-03-2021 30-03-2021 30-03-2021 Flying Cement Co. Ltd. 23-03-2021 30-03-2021 19-03-2021 19-03-2021 Jubilee Life Insurance Co. Ltd 24-03-2021 30-03-2021 30-03-2021 19-03-2021 19-03-2021 BankIslami Pakistan Limited 24-03-2021 30-03-2021 30-03-2021 The Bank of Punjab 24-03-2021 30-03-2021 30-03-2021 19-03-2021 19-03-2021 Engro Fertilizers Limited 24-03-2021 30-03-2021 30-03-2021 19-03-2021 19-03-2021 Askari Bank Limited 24-03-2021 30-03-2021 30-03-2021 19-03-2021 19-03-2021 Mian Textile Mills Limited # 22-03-2021 31-03-2021 31-03-2021 United Bank Limited 23-03-2021 31-03-2021 31-03-2021 19-03-2021 19-03-2021 Aruj Industries Limited # 24-03-2021 31-03-2021 31-03-2021 Sana Industries Limited 24-03-2021 31-03-2021 19-03-2021 19-03-2021 Gulistan Spinning Mills Ltd.# 24-03-2021 31-03-2021 31-03-2021 AN Textile Mills Limited # 24-03-2021 31-03-2021 31-03-2021 Maqbool Textile Mills Ltd. # 24-03-2021 31-03-2021 31-03-2021 The Thal Industries Corporation Limited # 25-03-2021 31-03-2021 31-03-2021 Zahidjee Textile Mills Ltd # 25-03-2021 31-03-2021 31-03-2021 Asim Textile Mills Limited # 25-03-2021 31-03-2021 31-03-2021 Reliance Weavings Mills Limited # 25-03-2021 31-03-2021 31-03-2021 Zil Limited 25-03-2021 31-03-2021 31-03-2021 22-03-2021 22-03-2021 EFU General Insurance Ltd. 25-03-2021 31-03-2021 31-03-2021 22-03-2021 22-03-2021 Apna Microfinance Bank Ltd. 25-03-2021 31-03-2021 31-03-2021 Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited 25-03-2021 31-03-2021 31-03-2021 22-03-2021 22-03-2021 Saif Textile Mills Limited # 25-03-2021 31-03-2021 31-03-2021 EFU Life Assurance Limited 25-03-2021 31-03-2021 31-03-2021 22-03-2021 22-03-2021 Cyan Limited 25-03-2021 31-03-2021 31-03-2021 22-03-2021 22-03-2021 Systems Limited 25-03-2021 31-03-2021 31-03-2021 22-03-2021 22-03-2021 (BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan Limited 30-03-2021 31-03-2021 AGP Limited # 26-03-2021 02-04-2021 02-04-2021 Azgard Nine Limited # 27-03-2021 03-04-2021 03-04-2021 Tariq Glass Industries Ltd # 26-03-2021 06-04-2021 06-04-2021 24-03-2021 24-03-2021 Indus Dyeing & Manufacturing Co. Ltd. 31-03-2021 07-04-2021 29-03-2021 29-03-2021 Sunrays Textile Mills Ltd. 31-03-2021 07-04-2021 29-03-2021 29-03-2021 ==================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at P remium of Rs.5/- per share **

Right issue at Premium of Rs.40/- per share ##

Preference Right Shares ***

