Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 26 Mar 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================
                                                              Date          T+2          Dividend/
Name of Company                       Book Closure             of        last date     Bonus/Right
                                   From          To           AGM        cum price      Percentage
==================================================================================================
(BAFLTFC6) Bank
Alfalah Limited               11-03-2021     25-03-2021
Soneri Bank Limited           19-03-2021     26-03-2021   26-03-2021     17-03-2021     17-03-2021
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Ltd.     20-03-2021     26-03-2021 
Habib Bank Limited            20-03-2021     26-03-2021   26-03-2021     18-03-2021     18-03-2021
MCB Bank Limited              16-03-2021     27-03-2021   27-03-2021     12-03-2021     12-03-2021
J.K. Spinning Mills Limited#  20-03-2021     27-03-2021   27-03-2021 
JS Bank Limited               22-03-2021     28-03-2021   29-03-2021 
Wyeth Pakistan Limited        22-03-2021     29-03-2021   29-03-2021     18-03-2021     18-03-2021
Standard Chartered Bank
(Pakistan) Limited            22-03-2021     29-03-2021   29-03-2021     18-03-2021     18-03-2021
Faysal Bank Limited           22-03-2021     29-03-2021   29-03-2021 
Meezan Bank Limited           22-03-2021     29-03-2021   29-03-2021     18-03-2021     18-03-2021
Samba Bank Limited            22-03-2021     29-03-2021   29-03-2021     18-03-2021     18-03-2021
National Bank of Pakistan     22-03-2021     29-03-2021   29-03-2021 
Fauji Fertilizer
Bin Qasim Ltd                 22-03-2021     29-03-2021   29-03-2021 
The Bank of Khyber            23-03-2021     29-03-2021   29-03-2021     19-03-2021     19-03-2021
Habib Metropolitan
Bank Limited                  19-03-2021     30-03-2021   30-03-2021     17-03-2021     17-03-2021
Dewan K halid Textile
Mills Limited #               23-03-2021     30-03-2021   30-03-2021 
EFG Hermes Pakistan Ltd.      23-03-2021     30-03-2021   30-03-2021 
Flying Cement Co. Ltd.        23-03-2021     30-03-2021                  19-03-2021     19-03-2021
Jubilee Life Insurance
Co. Ltd                       24-03-2021     30-03-2021   30-03-2021     19-03-2021     19-03-2021
BankIslami Pakistan Limited   24-03-2021     30-03-2021   30-03-2021 
The Bank of Punjab            24-03-2021     30-03-2021   30-03-2021     19-03-2021     19-03-2021
Engro Fertilizers Limited     24-03-2021     30-03-2021   30-03-2021     19-03-2021     19-03-2021
Askari Bank Limited           24-03-2021     30-03-2021   30-03-2021     19-03-2021     19-03-2021
Mian Textile Mills Limited #  22-03-2021     31-03-2021   31-03-2021 
United Bank Limited           23-03-2021     31-03-2021   31-03-2021     19-03-2021     19-03-2021
Aruj Industries Limited #     24-03-2021     31-03-2021   31-03-2021 
Sana Industries Limited       24-03-2021     31-03-2021                  19-03-2021     19-03-2021
Gulistan Spinning 
Mills Ltd.#                   24-03-2021     31-03-2021   31-03-2021 
AN Textile Mills Limited #    24-03-2021     31-03-2021   31-03-2021 
Maqbool Textile Mills Ltd. #  24-03-2021     31-03-2021   31-03-2021 
The Thal Industries
Corporation Limited #         25-03-2021     31-03-2021   31-03-2021 
Zahidjee Textile Mills Ltd #  25-03-2021     31-03-2021   31-03-2021 
Asim Textile Mills Limited #  25-03-2021     31-03-2021   31-03-2021 
Reliance Weavings
Mills Limited #               25-03-2021     31-03-2021   31-03-2021 
Zil Limited                   25-03-2021     31-03-2021   31-03-2021     22-03-2021     22-03-2021
EFU General Insurance Ltd.    25-03-2021     31-03-2021   31-03-2021     22-03-2021     22-03-2021
Apna Microfinance Bank Ltd.   25-03-2021     31-03-2021   31-03-2021 
Engro Powergen Qadirpur
Limited                       25-03-2021     31-03-2021   31-03-2021     22-03-2021     22-03-2021
Saif Textile Mills Limited #  25-03-2021     31-03-2021   31-03-2021 
EFU Life Assurance Limited    25-03-2021     31-03-2021   31-03-2021     22-03-2021     22-03-2021
Cyan Limited                  25-03-2021     31-03-2021   31-03-2021     22-03-2021     22-03-2021
Systems Limited               25-03-2021     31-03-2021   31-03-2021     22-03-2021     22-03-2021
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Limited              30-03-2021     31-03-2021
AGP Limited #                 26-03-2021     02-04-2021   02-04-2021 
Azgard Nine Limited #         27-03-2021     03-04-2021   03-04-2021 
Tariq Glass Industries Ltd #  26-03-2021     06-04-2021   06-04-2021     24-03-2021     24-03-2021
Indus Dyeing &
Manufacturing Co. Ltd.        31-03-2021     07-04-2021                  29-03-2021     29-03-2021
Sunrays Textile Mills Ltd.    31-03-2021     07-04-2021                  29-03-2021     29-03-2021
==================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at P remium of Rs.5/- per share **

Right issue at Premium of Rs.40/- per share ##

Preference Right Shares ***

