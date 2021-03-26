KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
==================================================================================================
Date T+2 Dividend/
Name of Company Book Closure of last date Bonus/Right
From To AGM cum price Percentage
==================================================================================================
(BAFLTFC6) Bank
Alfalah Limited 11-03-2021 25-03-2021
Soneri Bank Limited 19-03-2021 26-03-2021 26-03-2021 17-03-2021 17-03-2021
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Ltd. 20-03-2021 26-03-2021
Habib Bank Limited 20-03-2021 26-03-2021 26-03-2021 18-03-2021 18-03-2021
MCB Bank Limited 16-03-2021 27-03-2021 27-03-2021 12-03-2021 12-03-2021
J.K. Spinning Mills Limited# 20-03-2021 27-03-2021 27-03-2021
JS Bank Limited 22-03-2021 28-03-2021 29-03-2021
Wyeth Pakistan Limited 22-03-2021 29-03-2021 29-03-2021 18-03-2021 18-03-2021
Standard Chartered Bank
(Pakistan) Limited 22-03-2021 29-03-2021 29-03-2021 18-03-2021 18-03-2021
Faysal Bank Limited 22-03-2021 29-03-2021 29-03-2021
Meezan Bank Limited 22-03-2021 29-03-2021 29-03-2021 18-03-2021 18-03-2021
Samba Bank Limited 22-03-2021 29-03-2021 29-03-2021 18-03-2021 18-03-2021
National Bank of Pakistan 22-03-2021 29-03-2021 29-03-2021
Fauji Fertilizer
Bin Qasim Ltd 22-03-2021 29-03-2021 29-03-2021
The Bank of Khyber 23-03-2021 29-03-2021 29-03-2021 19-03-2021 19-03-2021
Habib Metropolitan
Bank Limited 19-03-2021 30-03-2021 30-03-2021 17-03-2021 17-03-2021
Dewan K halid Textile
Mills Limited # 23-03-2021 30-03-2021 30-03-2021
EFG Hermes Pakistan Ltd. 23-03-2021 30-03-2021 30-03-2021
Flying Cement Co. Ltd. 23-03-2021 30-03-2021 19-03-2021 19-03-2021
Jubilee Life Insurance
Co. Ltd 24-03-2021 30-03-2021 30-03-2021 19-03-2021 19-03-2021
BankIslami Pakistan Limited 24-03-2021 30-03-2021 30-03-2021
The Bank of Punjab 24-03-2021 30-03-2021 30-03-2021 19-03-2021 19-03-2021
Engro Fertilizers Limited 24-03-2021 30-03-2021 30-03-2021 19-03-2021 19-03-2021
Askari Bank Limited 24-03-2021 30-03-2021 30-03-2021 19-03-2021 19-03-2021
Mian Textile Mills Limited # 22-03-2021 31-03-2021 31-03-2021
United Bank Limited 23-03-2021 31-03-2021 31-03-2021 19-03-2021 19-03-2021
Aruj Industries Limited # 24-03-2021 31-03-2021 31-03-2021
Sana Industries Limited 24-03-2021 31-03-2021 19-03-2021 19-03-2021
Gulistan Spinning
Mills Ltd.# 24-03-2021 31-03-2021 31-03-2021
AN Textile Mills Limited # 24-03-2021 31-03-2021 31-03-2021
Maqbool Textile Mills Ltd. # 24-03-2021 31-03-2021 31-03-2021
The Thal Industries
Corporation Limited # 25-03-2021 31-03-2021 31-03-2021
Zahidjee Textile Mills Ltd # 25-03-2021 31-03-2021 31-03-2021
Asim Textile Mills Limited # 25-03-2021 31-03-2021 31-03-2021
Reliance Weavings
Mills Limited # 25-03-2021 31-03-2021 31-03-2021
Zil Limited 25-03-2021 31-03-2021 31-03-2021 22-03-2021 22-03-2021
EFU General Insurance Ltd. 25-03-2021 31-03-2021 31-03-2021 22-03-2021 22-03-2021
Apna Microfinance Bank Ltd. 25-03-2021 31-03-2021 31-03-2021
Engro Powergen Qadirpur
Limited 25-03-2021 31-03-2021 31-03-2021 22-03-2021 22-03-2021
Saif Textile Mills Limited # 25-03-2021 31-03-2021 31-03-2021
EFU Life Assurance Limited 25-03-2021 31-03-2021 31-03-2021 22-03-2021 22-03-2021
Cyan Limited 25-03-2021 31-03-2021 31-03-2021 22-03-2021 22-03-2021
Systems Limited 25-03-2021 31-03-2021 31-03-2021 22-03-2021 22-03-2021
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Limited 30-03-2021 31-03-2021
AGP Limited # 26-03-2021 02-04-2021 02-04-2021
Azgard Nine Limited # 27-03-2021 03-04-2021 03-04-2021
Tariq Glass Industries Ltd # 26-03-2021 06-04-2021 06-04-2021 24-03-2021 24-03-2021
Indus Dyeing &
Manufacturing Co. Ltd. 31-03-2021 07-04-2021 29-03-2021 29-03-2021
Sunrays Textile Mills Ltd. 31-03-2021 07-04-2021 29-03-2021 29-03-2021
==================================================================================================
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
Right issue at P remium of Rs.5/- per share **
Right issue at Premium of Rs.40/- per share ##
Preference Right Shares ***
