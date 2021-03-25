ANL 35.80 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (5.6%)
ASC 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
AVN 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-2.62%)
BOP 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
DGKC 126.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.04%)
EPCL 55.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.52%)
FCCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
FFBL 27.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
FFL 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
HASCOL 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.34%)
HUBC 84.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.41%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
JSCL 22.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
KAPCO 43.41 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.11%)
KEL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.96%)
LOTCHEM 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
MLCF 46.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.24%)
PAEL 34.40 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.18%)
PIBTL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
POWER 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.15%)
PPL 90.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.6%)
PRL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
PTC 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.47%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
SNGP 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.25%)
TRG 163.99 Increased By ▲ 8.14 (5.22%)
UNITY 29.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.01%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
BR100 4,921 Increased By ▲ 6.52 (0.13%)
BR30 26,052 Increased By ▲ 261.5 (1.01%)
KSE100 45,726 Increased By ▲ 181.97 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,850 Increased By ▲ 49.33 (0.26%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,028
6324hr
Pakistan Cases
640,988
394624hr
Sindh
263,815
Punjab
205,314
Balochistan
19,395
Islamabad
53,684
KPK
81,787
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper falls to near 3-week low on China demand worries, firm dollar

  • Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had shed 2.3pc to $8,775 a tonne by 1700 GMT, having hit $8,702 a tonne, its lowest since March 5.
Reuters Updated 26 Mar 2021

LONDON: Copper prices slid to their lowest in nearly three weeks on Thursday on a buoyant dollar and concern about demand in top metals consumer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had shed 2.3pc to $8,775 a tonne by 1700 GMT, having hit $8,702 a tonne, its lowest since March 5.

"Chinese demand worries and a stronger dollar - these are the two main macro factors that's causing a general loss of risk appetite across the whole commodity space," said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen.

"I still see this as a correction, a long overdue one, but if copper weakens much further, that's a general sign of ill health because copper has really been a fortress in terms of the outlook, one with the strongest fundamentals."

Technical support was at a recent low of $8,570 and at $8,550, the 50-day moving average, he added.

Global equities languished close to two-week lows while the safe-haven dollar hit a four-month high against the euro on Thursday as investors worried that Europe's COVID-19 response was lagging that of the United States.

LME cash copper was at a $4.25 a tonne discount to the three-month contract by Wednesday's close, its biggest discount since Jan. 21, and was at parity on Thursday.

Inventories in LME warehouses have jumped 64pc so far this month.

The Yangshan copper premium fell to $63.50 a tonne, its lowest since Jan. 4, while latest SMM data showed bonded copper inventories were at their highest since July 2019 at 377,800 tonnes.

LME tin gave up 2.1pc to $24,775 a tonne.

A blockage of the Suez Canal by a container ship will worsen already tight tin supplies, said market analyst James Willoughby at the International Tin Association.

"This situation could add further upwards pressure on European tin premiums, which are already two times higher than last year," he said in a note.

LME aluminium fell 0.5pc to $2,247.50 a tonne, nickel declined 0.3pc to $16,150, zinc shed 0.7pc to $2,781.50 and lead dipped 0.2pc to $1,936.

Copper aluminium Copper prices COVID19 Dollar LME LME copper Saxo Bank James Willoughby

Copper falls to near 3-week low on China demand worries, firm dollar

NAB postpones Maryam Nawaz’s hearing scheduled for March 26

SC restrains ECP from holding re-polling in NA-75 Daska constituency

Pakistani nation stands with people of Kashmir in their freedom struggle: Alvi

IMF approves $500mn tranche, as Pakistan make satisfactory progress

IMF reviews Pakistan’s remedial action linked to noncomplying purchase

Brazil surpasses 300,000 Covid-19 deaths

UK could add France to 'red list' over variants: PM

Pakistan reports 3,946 new COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths in 24 hours amid third wave fears

AstraZeneca says vaccine 76% effective in updated US trial data

Resumption of Indo-Pak trade now in sight

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters