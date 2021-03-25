ANL 35.80 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (5.6%)
ASC 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
AVN 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-2.62%)
BOP 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
DGKC 126.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.04%)
EPCL 55.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.52%)
FCCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
FFBL 27.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
FFL 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
HASCOL 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.34%)
HUBC 84.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.41%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
JSCL 22.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
KAPCO 43.41 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.11%)
KEL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.96%)
LOTCHEM 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
MLCF 46.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.24%)
PAEL 34.40 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.18%)
PIBTL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
POWER 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.15%)
PPL 90.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.6%)
PRL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
PTC 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.47%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
SNGP 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.25%)
TRG 163.99 Increased By ▲ 8.14 (5.22%)
UNITY 29.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.01%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
BR100 4,921 Increased By ▲ 6.52 (0.13%)
BR30 26,052 Increased By ▲ 261.5 (1.01%)
KSE100 45,726 Increased By ▲ 181.97 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,850 Increased By ▲ 49.33 (0.26%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,028
6324hr
Pakistan Cases
640,988
394624hr
Sindh
263,815
Punjab
205,314
Balochistan
19,395
Islamabad
53,684
KPK
81,787
Pakistan

SC allows transfer of Daniel Pearl murder accused to Kot Lakhpat Jail

  • During the course of proceedings, the counsel for accused Omar Sheikh said his client’s family was in Lahore and he should be moved there.
APP 25 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed authorities to move Omar Sheikh, the prime accused in the murder of American journalist Daniel Pearl, to the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the the pleas of federal and Sindh governments against the release of the accused by the Sindh High Court.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for accused Omar Sheikh said his client’s family was in Lahore and he should be moved there.

To this, Justice Umar Ata Bandial asked why the accused was not moved to Lahore despite court orders. There were many high security areas there, where Omar Sheikh could be moved, he added.

The Additional Advocate-General of Punjab said if the accused was moved to a rest house then the government would need the help of the Rangers and Army. The accused would be kept in a government house within the vicinity of the jail.

Upon this, Justice Bandial asked why it was taking so much time if the accused were as to be moved to the premises of a jail.

The court was informed that the authorities were looking for a vacant house of a government employee to move Sheikh.

The Punjab government sought some time to move Sheikh to Lahore. To this, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah asked why the government was seeking time when the accused was being kept in the vicinity of the jail.

Attorney-General of Pakistan Khalid Jawed assured the court that the accused would be moved within a week. He said the other accused in the case would remain in Sindh as they hailed from that province.

Later, the court adjourned the case for two weeks and asked the Punjab Chief Secretary to appear before it on the next hearing.

Supreme Court Kot Lakhpat Jail

SC allows transfer of Daniel Pearl murder accused to Kot Lakhpat Jail

