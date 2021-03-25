World
Russia's inflation may slow to 4pc target by year-end
- An increase in the inflation reading, which was driven by a depreciation of the rouble, prompted the central bank to raise rates this month.
- The central bank is now expected to tighten its monetary policy further later this year to rein in a rise in consumer prices.
25 Mar 2021
MOSCOW: Russia's annual inflation has already reached its peak and is seen slowing to the 4% target by the end of this year from 5.7% in March, Economy Minister Maksim Reshetnikov said on Thursday.
An increase in the inflation reading, which was driven by a depreciation of the rouble, prompted the central bank to raise rates this month.
The central bank is now expected to tighten its monetary policy further later this year to rein in a rise in consumer prices.
'Totally made up and baseless': Moeed Yusuf rejects reports claiming he may be appointed as Pakistan's new high commissioner to India
Russia's inflation may slow to 4pc target by year-end
SC restrains ECP from holding re-polling in NA-75 Daska constituency
Pakistani nation stands with people of Kashmir in their freedom struggle: Alvi
IMF approves $500mn tranche, as Pakistan make satisfactory progress
IMF reviews Pakistan’s remedial action linked to noncomplying purchase
Brazil surpasses 300,000 Covid-19 deaths
UK could add France to 'red list' over variants: PM
Pakistan reports 3,946 new COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths in 24 hours amid third wave fears
AstraZeneca says vaccine 76% effective in updated US trial data
Resumption of Indo-Pak trade now in sight
Pakistan shows off military might amid fears of COVID-19 third wave
Read more stories
Comments