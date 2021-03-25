Markets
Hong Kong stocks flat at lunch
- The Hang Seng Index inched up 10.12 points to 27,928.26.
25 Mar 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks finished Thursday morning flat after four days of losses, with investors spooked by the city's decision to suspend the rollout of its Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine over fears about flawed packaging.
