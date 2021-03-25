PSX witnesses value buying: BRIndex100 extends gains

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange Wednesday closed on positive note on the back of healthy buying by local and foreign investors. BRIndex100 gained 21.1 points or 0.43 percent to close at 4,917.01 points. BRIndex100 hit intraday high of 4,919.82 and an intraday low of 4,879.33 points. Volumes stood at 393.190 million shares.

BRIndex30 surged by 361.88 points or 1.42 percent to close at 25,799.90 points with a turnover of 301.227 million shares.

The KSE-100 Index increased by 136.87 points or 0.30 percent to close at 45,544.20 points. Daily trading volumes stood at 409.681 million shares as compared to 440.989 million shares traded on previous session.

Foreign investors also remained net buyers of shares worth $4.072 million. The market capitalization increased by Rs 16 billion to Rs 8.045 trillion. Out of total 399 active scrips, 208 closed in positive and 180 in negative while the value of 11 stocks remained unchanged.

TRG Pak was the volume leader with 54.575 million shares and surged by Rs 10.87 to close at Rs 155.85 followed by P.T.C.L. that increased by Rs 1.00 to close at Rs 9.51 with 37.218 million shares. Colgate Palmolive and Bata Pak were the top gainers increasing by Rs 86.20 and Rs 46.00 respectively to close at Rs 2837.00 and Rs 2050.00 while Unilever Foods and Philip Morris Pak were the top losers declining by Rs 500.00 and Rs 58.50 respectively to close at Rs 14,000.00 and Rs 1050.00.

BR Automobile Assembler Index increased by 155.65 points or 1.8 percent to close at 8,788.01 points with total turnover of 3.530 million shares.

BR Cement Index gained 33.56 points or 0.47 percent to close at 7,190.33 points with 22.473 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index inched up by 17.69 points or 0.2 percent to close at 8,784.46 points with 15.301 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index closed at 5,776.66 points, up 32.22 points or 0.56 percent with 9.499 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index declined by 51.95 points or 1.23 percent to close at 4,157.72 points with 40.893 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index surged by 164.12 points or 4.45 percent to close at 3,852.45 points with 126.286 million shares.

Maaz Mulla at JS Global Capital said that the KSE-100 Index closed with a gain of 137 points at 45,544 levels after making a low and a high of minus 148 and plus 186 points, respectively.

Volatility prevailed in the early hours but later on value buying was witnessed.

Cement sector gained to close higher where PIOC (up 2.4 percent), POWER (up 1.9 percent), MLCF (up 2.1 percent), CHCC (up 1.8 percent) and DGKC (up 0.6 percent) were the major movers.

Technology sector followed the same trend where PTC (up 12 percent) and TRG (up 7.5 percent) closed at their upper circuits and NETSOL (up 5.0 percent) and AVN (up 3.1 percent) closed in the positive region.

From the E&P sector PPL (down 0.9 percent), OGDC (down 2.9 percent) and POL (down 1.2 percent) lost value to close in the red region as international crude oil prices slid lower.

