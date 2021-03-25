ANL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.27%)
ASC 15.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.86%)
ASL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.69%)
AVN 95.50 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (3.58%)
BOP 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.08%)
DGKC 125.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.21%)
EPCL 53.65 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.97%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
FFBL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.94%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.14%)
HASCOL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.31%)
HUBC 85.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.29%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
JSCL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.36%)
KAPCO 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.73%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.97%)
PAEL 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.36%)
PIBTL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
POWER 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.7%)
PPL 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.12%)
PRL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
PTC 9.51 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (11.88%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.52%)
SNGP 40.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.78%)
TRG 155.85 Increased By ▲ 11.85 (8.23%)
UNITY 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.3%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.85%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By ▲ 23.04 (0.47%)
BR30 25,790 Increased By ▲ 433.89 (1.71%)
KSE100 45,544 Increased By ▲ 136.86 (0.3%)
KSE30 18,801 Increased By ▲ 50.99 (0.27%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,965
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
637,042
330124hr
Sindh
263,664
Punjab
202,743
Balochistan
19,374
Islamabad
53,136
KPK
81,204
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Myanmar junta frees 600 detainees including AP photographer

AFP 25 Mar 2021

YANGON: Myanmar freed more than 600 coup detainees on Wednesday, including an Associated Press photographer arrested while covering rallies, following fresh outrage over brutal crackdowns on protesters.

The regime has unleashed a deadly wave of violence as it struggles to quell nationwide protests against the February 1 ouster and arrest of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

The 75-year-old was due to have a court hearing on Wednesday in Myanmar’s capital Naypyidaw, on criminal charges that could see her permanently barred from political office.

But her lawyer Khin Maung Zaw said the hearing was adjourned until April 1 because of problems with video conferencing caused by a junta-imposed internet shutdown.

In commercial hub Yangon, AP photographer Thein Zaw, 32 — who was arrested last month while covering a protest — was freed from Insein prison. “I’m now on my way back home to meet with my mum. I’m in good health,” Thein Zaw told AFP. “The police officer who sued me withdrew his charge — that’s why they released me unconditionally.”

The AP’s vice president for international news Ian Phillips said the agency was “deeply relieved” at Thein Zaw’s release.

He had been charged with “spreading false news”, along with five other journalists who were arrested the same day and are still in custody.

Seperately, Polish photojournalist Robert Bociaga — who was also arrested while covering protests — was released after nearly a fortnight in detention, he told AFP Wednesday, adding that he was set to be deported.

Thein Zaw’s release came hours after more than 600 people held for protesting against the coup were freed from the same jail.

“We released 360 men and 268 women from Insein prison today,” a senior prison official told AFP on condition of anonymity, before the AP photographer’s release.

Lawyer Khin Maung Myint, who was at Insein prison for the hearing of two other clients, said 16 busloads of people left the jail at 10 am local time (0400 GMT).

“Some clients called me (after) informing me of their release,” he told AFP.

Local media showed images of the prisoners on the buses flashing the three-fingered salute — a sign of resistance for the anti-coup movement — as people waiting outside the prison waved at them and returned the gesture.

Activists called for a nationwide “Silent Strike” on Wednesday, and streets were bare in the cities of Yangon and Naypyidaw.

In the southern city of Myeik, rows of dolls were set up along roads, holding up tiny signs reading “We need democracy” and “We wish for Mother Suu to be healthy”.

At least

20 children killed

There was chaos overnight in Mandalay with barricades burning, arrests, homes raided by security forces, beatings and machine guns ringing out over multiple neighbourhoods, local media reported.

Three people were killed on Tuesday including seven-year-old girl Khin Myo Chit, shot dead at her home in Mandalay, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP), a local monitoring group.

Aid group Save the Children and AAPP both say that at least 20 people aged under 18 have been killed in the crackdown.

“We are horrified that children continue to be among the targets of these fatal attacks on peaceful protesters,” Save the Children said in a statement.

“We once again call on security forces to end these deadly attacks against protesters immediately.”

Up to 7,000 refugees are expected to flee the unrest in the country’s urban centres by the end of April, according to the Karen National Union (KNU), an ethnic rebel group which controls territory in southeastern Karen state near the Thai border. Hundreds of people have already fled to its areas of control, the KNU’s general secretary Saw Tah Doh Moo told AFP.

Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi Khin Maung Zaw Robert Bociaga Khin Maung Myint

Myanmar junta frees 600 detainees including AP photographer

IMF board approves loan tranche?

Taliban slam Ghani’s proposal for new election

Covid-19 hotspots, including Islamabad: Federal govt says schools to remain closed till April 11

Most of BITs to be scrapped

Assets, deposits of IBI post robust growth in CY20

KE-arbitration agreement: Ministerial body decides to place case before ECC

Congress to grill US internet giants

Gilani’s petition turned down

Nawaz’s passport renewal plea rejected

TIP urges govt to ban vaccine import by private sector

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.