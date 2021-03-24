ANL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.27%)
Pakistan

PPP will never resign from assembles: Sheikh Rasheed

  • He said there was no threat to Prime Minister Imran Khan's government from the corrupt, and dishonest opposition and it would complete its Constitutional tenure.
APP Updated 25 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Wednesday categorically said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) lawmakers would not resign from the assembles.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was doing negative politics just for political point scoring and it was divided in different groups, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said there was no threat to Prime Minister Imran Khan's government from the corrupt, and dishonest opposition and it would complete its Constitutional tenure.

PDM was further strengthening the government by attacking and mocking the national institutions, he added.

The minister urged the opposition parties to avoid criticizing or targeting the valiant and great armed forces as they were contributing their services in containing and controlling the COVID-19 pandemic, Locust, flood and other natural calamities.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking measures to bring down inflation to provide relief to the common man.

He stressed the need for making economic, electoral and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reforms to ensure more transparency in their system.

He termed former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif a coward politician and he should come back the country to face corruption cases instead of enjoying luxurious live at abroad.

The PPP and PML-N had looted the national exchequer ruthlessly, but the incumbent government was taking serious steps to put the country on path of development and prosperity, he added.

NAB PPP PDM Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed pandemic PML N COVID19 Imran Khan PTI Government Opposition party

Comments
