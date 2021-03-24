ANL 32.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.88%)
ASC 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.6%)
ASL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.5%)
AVN 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
BOP 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.08%)
DGKC 125.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.46%)
EPCL 53.25 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (3.2%)
FCCL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
FFBL 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.13%)
FFL 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.82%)
HASCOL 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.78%)
HUBC 85.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.29%)
HUMNL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
JSCL 22.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 42.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.57%)
KEL 4.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3%)
MLCF 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.1%)
PAEL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
PIBTL 10.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
POWER 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.8%)
PPL 90.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-1.75%)
PRL 26.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
PTC 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (9.65%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.36%)
SNGP 41.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.44%)
TRG 145.60 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.11%)
UNITY 29.76 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.31%)
BR100 4,893 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (0.03%)
BR30 25,448 Increased By ▲ 91.28 (0.36%)
KSE100 45,421 Increased By ▲ 13.96 (0.03%)
KSE30 18,739 Decreased By ▼ -11.06 (-0.06%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,965
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
637,042
330124hr
Sindh
263,664
Punjab
202,743
Balochistan
19,374
Islamabad
53,136
KPK
81,204
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia markets fall again as virus fears hit confidence

  • US Treasury yields were lower as investors sought out the safe haven -- yields go in the opposite direction to prices -- providing respite from a recent increase that had led to worries about a hike in interest rates from the record lows that have been a key pillar of support to a year-long equity rally.
AFP 24 Mar 2021

HONG KONG: Asian markets extended losses Wednesday as renewed virus and vaccine fears returned to haunt investors as Europe faces a fresh spike in infections and lockdowns that could knock the economic recovery off course.

After several weeks of worrying that an expected resurgence in global growth will fan inflation and force central banks to hike interest rates, the fear of another Covid wave has returned with gusto.

Europe's two biggest economies, Germany and France, as well as a number of other countries, have been forced to reimpose new restrictions to battle the disease, at the same time as they struggle to get their vaccination programmes rolling properly.

"Covid-19 cases continue to resurge in continental Europe, so their double-dip recession persists as they continue to argue about vaccinations and why they are lagging behind the US and Britain in vaccination rates," said markets strategist Louis Navellier.

Hong Kong was among the biggest losers, dropping 1.7 percent after news that the government had suspended its Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine programme over concerns about packaging, dealing a blow to the city's already slow inoculation programme. Nearby Macau also halted jabs.

Tokyo shed 1.8 percent, while Shanghai, Seoul, Singapore, Taipei, Manila, Jakarta, Bangkok and Wellington were also well in the red. Sydney was slightly higher.

"Concerns regarding the strength of the post-pandemic recovery with cases remaining elevated in many jurisdictions and fresh mobility restrictions continue to rock the boat," said Axi strategist Stephen Innes.

"The pattern, in general, has been for the markets to pare back on initial lockdown announcements but then to recover, though there are worries at the moment about a lagged rise in US Covid cases to follow Europe's."

US Treasury yields were lower as investors sought out the safe haven -- yields go in the opposite direction to prices -- providing respite from a recent increase that had led to worries about a hike in interest rates from the record lows that have been a key pillar of support to a year-long equity rally.

Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday reiterated their view that while inflation is expected to spike as the economy recovers, it will not likely remain elevated and if it does they would be at hand to tame it.

BioNTech Pfizer Manila stocks Asia markets Taipei lockdown SOPs

Asia markets fall again as virus fears hit confidence

Deputy ruler of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan passes away

COVID outbreak: 30 deaths, 3,301 new infections reported in 24 hours

IHC reserves verdict on Gilani's petition challenging Senate chairman election

Middle East quartet calls for 'meaningful' Israel-Palestinian talks

North Korea tested missiles in first challenge to Biden administration: US official

How AstraZeneca's errors eroded US confidence in its Covid shot

Messages on 81st Pakistan Resolution Day: Xi says CPEC has entered ‘high quality’ phase of development

Brazil's 24-hour Covid deaths surpass 3,000 for first time

TCP invites bids for sale of sweeping sugar

PM spells out govt’s welfare initiatives

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters