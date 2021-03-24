Pakistan, UAE trade ties: FPCCI body announces new initiatives

KARACHI: Chairman of the FPCCI’s Pak-UAE Business Council (PUBC), Diwan Fakhruddin, has announced a new round of initiatives to take the trade relations between Pakistan and the UAE to the next level.

The first meeting was attended by all the members of the PUBC.

FPCCI vice president Nasir Khan graced the meeting with his presence signaling how important it was for the FPCCI to spearhead the growth of trade between the two brotherly countries.

“Our relations with the UAE are strong, and trade plays a major role in it, and we need to now create a new roadmap to meet the changing needs of the UAE market sectors so as to grow both our exports to and imports from the UAE,” said Diwan.

“PUBC will play an effective role through creating awareness and motivating the FPCCI members into tapping the emerging opportunities in the UAE,” said Diwan.

He also announced creation of a desk of the PUBC which shall provide all the information and assistance to the Pakistani companies wanting to do business in the UAE or importing from the UAE.

