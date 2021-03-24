Markets
New York cotton
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:...
24 Mar 2021
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:
=================================================================================
Current Session Prior Day
Open High Low Last Time Set Chg Vol Set
=================================================================================
May'21 84.59 84.87 83.35 83.53 13:19 83.53 -1.09 10225 84.62
Mar 23
Jul'21 85.46 85.85 84.40 84.60 13:19 84.60 -1.01 5074 85.61
Mar 23
Oct'21 - 82.07 - 82.07 13:22 82.07 -1.01 - 83.03
Mar 23
=================================================================================
Comments are closed on this story.