Coronavirus
Pakistan Deaths
Pakistan Cases
Sindh
Punjab
Balochistan
Islamabad
KPK
Pakistan

Complete ban on cutting of mango orchards in Multan demanded

Recorder Report 24 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Horticultu-rists has demanded complete ban on mango orchard cutting in Multan as the growers are perturbed by the rapid annexation of thousands of acres of mango plantation in the district and urged the government to immediately declare green zone in the master plan.

Talking to Business Recorder, FPCCI former Chief on Horticulture Exports Ahmad Jawad said can someone shed light on reports doing that mango orchards have been felled in Multan for housing society?

He claimed that a hundred thousand mango trees already felled. “It takes 15-20 years for a mango seedling to grow into a proper tree,” he added.

Jawad said though conversion of agricultural and cultivable lands into housing societies was a big challenge and it happens in all over the country which must be stop immediately.

“High-rise buildings may be constructed instead of horizontal ones to minimise the use of land”.

Similarly small farmers of the country had no face value and were meted out ad hoc treatment to their problems and these real estate companies tackled them in a tactful way.

He stated that a country whose economy was derived through agriculture productivity and whose industry and exports were directly or indirectly associated with the toil of the farmers had never been looked after on priority by any governments in the country.

He said that with dwindling water resources and capitulating fertile agriculture lands to real estate mafia, future generations may face hunger and poverty.

Jawad was of the view that back in 2019, the annual deforestation rate in Pakistan recorded as highest and preference may be given to housing projects on unproductive and infertile lands to reduce pressure on agriculture lands.

Subsequently, the Lahore High Court (LHC) observed that such a tendency will lead to an increase in the spread of life-threatening diseases. More so, it ordered the Punjab government, DHA, and various other development authorities to make a comprehensive policy for tree plantation and penalizing those removing, cutting, or damaging trees.

According to reports, around 6,000 acres of mango orchards across the city have been cut down now. Only Multan district produces around 25 percent of total production of mangoes in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

FPCCI Ahmad Jawad mango orchards mango plantation mango trees Horticulture Exports

