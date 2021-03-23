23 March a day to reaffirm commitment as a nation, Faisal Javed

Pakistan
He said March 23 was a golden day in the country's history when the Muslims of the sub-continent decided to establish an independent state.
ISLAMABAD: Senator Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Faisal Javed on Tuesday said 23rd March was the day to reaffirm commitment as a nation to work together and move forward with a positive approach to address challenges being faced by the country.
Stressing 'national unity' imperative for making Pakistan a progressive and vibrant state, he asked for setting aside political and social differences on this important national day.
He said country was achieved after untiring struggle of the founding father Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and numerous sacrifices rendered by the Muslims of the sub-continent.
