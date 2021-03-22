Markets
Treasury, IRS issue latest payment batch; many by check, debit card
Updated 22 Mar 2021
WASHINGTON: The US Treasury said on Monday it has issued the next round of economic impact payments from President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus package, with many of the payments being mailed in the form of paper checks and debit cards.
The Treasury said electronic payments sent by direct deposit in the latest round of disbursements will have an official pay date of Wednesday, March 24, with some recipients seeing them in their bank accounts earlier as pending deposits.
The Internal Revenue Service urged eligible Americans who do not have direct deposit to watch their mail carefully this week for a white envelope from the US Department of the Treasury.
