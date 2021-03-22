ANL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.77%)
ASC 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.11%)
ASL 25.23 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.56%)
AVN 92.20 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.87%)
BOP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.03%)
BYCO 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
DGKC 123.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.67%)
EPCL 51.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.53%)
FCCL 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.17%)
HASCOL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.99%)
HUBC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.8%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.58%)
JSCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.54%)
KAPCO 42.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.69%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
MLCF 45.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.65%)
PAEL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
POWER 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
PPL 92.54 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (7.23%)
PRL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.7%)
PTC 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.71%)
TRG 144.00 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (1.91%)
UNITY 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
BR100 4,891 Increased By ▲ 56.03 (1.16%)
BR30 25,356 Increased By ▲ 395.94 (1.59%)
KSE100 45,407 Increased By ▲ 506.02 (1.13%)
KSE30 18,750 Increased By ▲ 272.96 (1.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,863
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
630,471
366924hr
Sindh
263,290
Punjab
199,040
Balochistan
19,342
Islamabad
52,086
KPK
80,037
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian rouble hits over 2-week low on sanctions risk, lira slump

  • The rouble was 0.4% weaker against the dollar at 74.39. Earlier, it slumped to 74.8250, its weakest mark since March 4.
  • If US sanctions this week are limited to personal restrictions and additional measures against Nord Stream 2, the rouble could well return to the 73-74/USD range after short-term volatility.
Reuters 22 Mar 2021

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble cut some losses after hitting a more than two-week low versus the dollar on Monday as new sanctions against Moscow loomed and Turkey's nosediving lira led to a drop in risk appetite.

By 1201 GMT, the rouble was 0.4% weaker against the dollar at 74.39. Earlier, it slumped to 74.8250, its weakest mark since March 4.

It had lost 0.6% to trade at 88.75 versus the euro .

Turkey's lira briefly fell 15% to near its all-time low after President Tayyip Erdogan's shock weekend ousting of a hawkish central bank governor sparked fears of a reversal of recent rate hikes, putting pressure on riskier assets.

The threat of more US sanctions is also hanging over the rouble, with an announcement expected this week.

"If US sanctions this week are limited to personal restrictions and additional measures against Nord Stream 2, the rouble could well return to the 73-74/USD range after short-term volatility," said Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at Locko Invest.

The rouble has suffered in the past week since US President Joe Biden said his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin would "pay a price" for alleged meddling in the 2020 US election.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday called for Moscow and Beijing to reduce their dependence on the US dollar and Western payment systems to push back against what he called the West's ideological agenda.

Support for the Russian currency should come this week from a month-end tax payments period that usually leads export-focused companies to convert foreign currency revenues to meet local liabilities.

Despite the tax payments, there was no liquidity shortage on the interbank market. The central bank sold 55.2 billion roubles ($742.1 million) at long-term repo auctions on Monday, the first since last week's surprise 25 basis point rate hike, but demand was far lower than in the final few months of 2020.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, erased its earlier losses to trade 0.1% higher at $64.55 a barrel, helping Russian stock indexes gain.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.1% to 1,476.0. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.3% higher at 3,484.8.

Russian rouble Russian forex Russian rouble vs dollar Russian Currency market

Russian rouble hits over 2-week low on sanctions risk, lira slump

COVID-19: NCOC decides to increase restrictions, tighten implementation of SOPs as Pakistan fears 'third wave'

Gilani moves IHC challenging rejection of seven votes in Senate chairman election

Pakistan to receive China's CanSino COVID-19 vaccine for commercial sale this week

Taliban claim they floated the proposal for reduction in violence, not the US

Europe can achieve herd immunity by July: EU commissioner

Turkish lira plunges 17% after central bank boss sacked

Govt rejects allegations against vaccine efficacy

201 to 300 electricity units: Subsidy likely to be withdrawn

Delayed payment of RLNG bills to SNGPL: MoI&P seeks Rs1.5bn LPS waiver

Arbitration Agreement: Govt, KE narrow down differences over ToRs

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters