ANL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.66%)
ASC 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.11%)
ASL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.64%)
AVN 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.12%)
BOP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.56%)
BYCO 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.63%)
DGKC 122.36 Decreased By ▼ -3.24 (-2.58%)
EPCL 52.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.57%)
FCCL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
FFBL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.52%)
FFL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.92%)
HASCOL 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.19%)
HUBC 84.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.96%)
HUMNL 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
JSCL 21.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.76%)
KAPCO 42.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.67%)
KEL 4.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.25%)
MLCF 45.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.54%)
PAEL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.9%)
PIBTL 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
POWER 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
PPL 92.54 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (7.23%)
PRL 26.72 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (5.57%)
PTC 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.79%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
SNGP 41.21 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (4.59%)
TRG 142.14 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.59%)
UNITY 29.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.03%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.96%)
BR100 4,873 Increased By ▲ 37.86 (0.78%)
BR30 25,248 Increased By ▲ 287.61 (1.15%)
KSE100 45,252 Increased By ▲ 350.75 (0.78%)
KSE30 18,667 Increased By ▲ 190 (1.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,863
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
630,471
366924hr
Sindh
263,290
Punjab
199,040
Balochistan
19,342
Islamabad
52,086
KPK
80,037
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Australia accelerates the pace of COVID-19 vaccination rollout

  • All adult Australians are expected to be vaccinated by the end of 2021, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said, after initially targeting end-October.
Reuters 22 Mar 2021

CANBERRA: Australia on Monday begun accelerating the pace of COVID-19 inoculations after Canberra approved local manufacturing of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine.

Australia's Minister for Health Greg Hunt said about 1,000 general practitioners will now be able to administer AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine.

"It's a signature day for Australia," Hunt told reporters in Canberra.

Anyone aged 70 and above, people with underlying health issues and members of Australia's indigenous population over 55 years old - about 6 million people in total - are now eligible to receive the inoculation.

Previously, Australia's nascent COVID-19 vaccination programme has been conducted at a small number of hospitals and by specialist teams.

So far, just over 1% of Australia's 25 million population has received at least one dose of either AstraZeneca's or Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine amid tight global supplies.

But Australian supplies are set to be bolstered after the country's pharmaceutical regulator on Sunday approved the local production of the AstraZeneca vaccine by CSL.

Within 12 weeks, CSL is expected to produce 1 million doses of the vaccine each week.

All adult Australians are expected to be vaccinated by the end of 2021, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said, after initially targeting end-October.

While Australia's hastens the pace of its vaccine roll-out, it is under less pressure to do so than many of its global counterparts.

Australia has reported just over 29,000 coronavirus infections and 909 COVID-19 deaths, far fewer than many developed countries, helped by international border closures, lockdowns and strict social-distancing rules.

AstraZeneca's Australia's COVID 19 vaccine Australia's economy Australia's banks

Australia accelerates the pace of COVID-19 vaccination rollout

NCOC to make important decisions today as third wave of COVID-19 hits Pakistan

Taliban claim they floated the proposal for reduction in violence, not he US

Europe can achieve herd immunity by July: EU commissioner

Turkish lira plunges 17% after central bank boss sacked

Govt rejects allegations against vaccine efficacy

201 to 300 electricity units: Subsidy likely to be withdrawn

Delayed payment of RLNG bills to SNGPL: MoI&P seeks Rs1.5bn LPS waiver

Arbitration Agreement: Govt, KE narrow down differences over ToRs

China to increase high-quality imports

Aramco to prioritise energy supply to China for 50 years

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters