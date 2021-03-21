ANL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
CM directs to complete under construction work on Swat, DIK, Dir motorways

  • He issued these directives in a meeting regarding mega development projects in the province at CM House.
APP 21 Mar 2021

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan has directed the concerned authorities to complete construction work on Swat Phase II, DI Khan, Dir Motorways’ and Chashma Right Bank Lift Canal in due course of time.

He issued these directives in a meeting regarding mega development projects in the province at CM House.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Additional Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir, Administrative Secretary of concerned departments and other senior officials, said a handout issued here on Sunday.

The meeting was informed that approval has been sought from the Public Private Partnership Committee for Commercial and Financial Feasibility of Swat Motorway Phase-II while progress is being made on land acquisition for the project. In addition, technical and financial evaluation of the bids received for the project is being carried out.

Briefing the meeting about the progress of the proposed 365 km long DI Khan Motorway project from Peshawar, it was informed that a detailed feasibility study of the project has been completed and cleared from PC-1 PDWP.

Similarly, work is underway on feasibility study of Barang Tunnel Bajaur and 50 km long Dir Motorway. Feasibility Study of Dir Motorway and PC-1 will be completed by the end of this month.

The meeting was informed that about 60 percent work has been completed on the construction of 18.325 km long road from Ayub Bridge Havelian to Dhamtour Abbottabad and Rs. 200 million has also been released for the completion of the project.

Similarly, Technical and financial evaluation of consultants for feasibility study, engineering design and preparation of PC-1 of Chashma Right Bank Lift Canal project has been completed.

The meeting was informed that Chashma Right Bank Lift Canal Project, Swat Motorway Phase II and DI Khan Motorway projects have also been proposed to be included in CPEC.

The Chief Minister directed the concerned authorities to hold a meeting with the concerned officials of the Federal Government next week for further progress on the proposed projects of Peshawar DI Khan Motorway and Chashma Right Bank Canal.

