Pakistan
CM prays for early recovery of PM Imran Khan
- Mehmood Khan appealed the entire nation to pray for the early recovery of Prime Minister Imran Khan.
20 Mar 2021
PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan has prayed for the speedy recovery of Prime Minister Imran Khan who has been tested positive for COVID-19 early on Saturday.
In a statement issued here, the Chief Minister Mehmood Khan appealed the entire nation to pray for the early recovery of Prime Minister Imran Khan.
He said that this time the whole nation is facing Corona pandemic and appealed people to follow Corona Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) to control this pandemic.
