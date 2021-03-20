ANL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
Restaurants & hotels: ICT imposes ban on outdoor dining from 10pm

Recorder Report 20 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: In wake of increase in number of coronavirus cases, the Islamabad capital administration (ICT) on Friday imposed a ban on outdoor dining in restaurants and hotels from 10:00pm.

According to a notification issued by ICT administration, outdoor dining in restaurants will be closed at 10:00 pm in the city during the weekdays and for the weekends (Saturday and Sunday) both indoor and outdoor dining will remain closed along with all other commercial activities other than essential services.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

