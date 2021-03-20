Restaurants & hotels: ICT imposes ban on outdoor dining from 10pm

ISLAMABAD: In wake of increase in number of coronavirus cases, the Islamabad capital administration (ICT) on Friday imposed a ban on outdoor dining in restaurants and hotels from 10:00pm.

According to a notification issued by ICT administration, outdoor dining in restaurants will be closed at 10:00 pm in the city during the weekdays and for the weekends (Saturday and Sunday) both indoor and outdoor dining will remain closed along with all other commercial activities other than essential services.

