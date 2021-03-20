Activities of Karachi Port

KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 164,150 tonnes of cargo comprising 135,071 tonnes of import cargo and 29,079 tonnes of export cargo during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargos of 135,071 tonnes comprised of 19,387 tonnes of containerised cargo; 56,497 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo; 27,115 tonnes of bulk cargo; 5,874 tonnes of canola, 3,307 tonnes of soya been seed;9,350 tonnes of DAP; and 13,541 tonnes of wheat.

The total export cargos of 29,079 tonnes comprised of 20,503 tonnes of containerised cargo and 8,576 tonnes of Bulk Cement.

A total of 2,909 containers were handled out of which 808 were of imports and 2,101 were of exports. 808 import containers comprised of 276 of 20s and 261 0f 40s. Imports empty containers were 05 of 40s. Export containers 2,101 comprised of 514 of 20s and 281 of 40s.Export empty containers were of 85 of 20s an470 of 40s.

There were three vessels namely Fesco Uliss, Chemtrans Osanic and AS Sicilia carrying containers tanker and general cargos are currently at the berths.

There were two ships namely Constantinos and Leo Paramount sailed out to sea during the reported period.

There were six ships namely Haein Hope, Northern Discovery, Nikos P, Michaalakis, Da ZI Yun, and Calue Smile Cargo expected to sail on 19-3-2021 and 20-3-2021.

