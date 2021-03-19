ANL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
NAB determined to achieve corruption free Pakistan goal: Chairman

  • The conviction ratio in NAB cases was 68.8%, which was an excellent achievement as comparing to such other anti-corruption agencies.
APP 19 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal said that the bureau was determined to achieve the goal of corruption free Pakistan.

In a statement, he said NAB was fulfilling its national duty to eradicate corruption.

Since its inception, bureau has deposited Rs. 714 billion in the national exchequer.

The conviction ratio in NAB cases was 68.8%, which was an excellent achievement as comparing to such other anti-corruption agencies.

He asked the officers to double their efforts to bring these elements to justice and collect the money looted from them by innocent Pakistani citizens and deposit it in the national treasury.

He said the NAB had devised a combined investigation team (CIT) comprising two investigation officers, one legal consultant and one financial expert.

He said the CIT works under the supervision of director, additional director and case officers.

He said the strategy of CIT was lending quality with the establishment of the state of the art forensic Science laboratory in Islamabad to further improve the standards of inquiries and investigations.

He said the laboratory provided various services like digital forensic, question documents and finger prints.

NAB has set up its own Pakistan Training and Research Academy in which special training was being imparted to Investigation Officers and Prosecutors as per modern requirements to deal with white collar crimes and money laundering cases.

An Anti Money Laundering Cell has been set up at the headquarters. While special cells have been set up at the NAB headquarters and all the regional bureaus to listen to the complaints of the business community.

NAB respects business community which is playing vital role in progress and prosperity of the country.

NAB has no affiliation with any political party group or individual as it belongs only to the state of Pakistan.

Chairman NAB directed all regional bureaus that NAB officers should respect all those who come to NAB as NAB is a humanitarian organization.

