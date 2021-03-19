ANL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
ASC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.4%)
ASL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.68%)
AVN 90.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.47%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-9.82%)
BYCO 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (9.85%)
DGKC 125.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.88%)
EPCL 52.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.14%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.27%)
FFBL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
FFL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.74%)
HASCOL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (9.94%)
HUBC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.64%)
HUMNL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.88%)
JSCL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.41%)
KAPCO 42.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.65%)
KEL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.38%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
MLCF 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.66%)
PAEL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 86.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.23%)
PRL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (7.25%)
PTC 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 141.30 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.24%)
UNITY 30.09 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.05%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 51.15 (1.07%)
BR30 25,017 Increased By ▲ 405.05 (1.65%)
KSE100 44,901 Increased By ▲ 177.22 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,477 Decreased By ▼ -24.17 (-0.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,757
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
619,259
344924hr
Sindh
262,503
Punjab
193,054
Balochistan
19,290
Islamabad
50,096
KPK
77,972
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Chinese miner Zijin posts record annual profit as gold, copper prices surge

  • Revenues rose 47% to 182.3 billion yuan last year, the company said in a filing, as it cashed in on more than 25% rises in the prices of precious metal gold, which hit an all-time peak in August, and industrial metal copper.
  • The price jump bolstered Zijin's coffers, with cash and cash equivalents almost doubling from a year earlier to 11.79 billion yuan as of Dec. 31, paving the away for the continuation of an acquisition spree that has seen the company buy mines in Colombia and Guyana.
Reuters 19 Mar 2021

Zijin Mining Co , one of China's biggest gold and copper producers, on Friday said its profits rose 51.9% year-on-year in 2020, setting an annual record high as prices for the two metals soared.

Xiamen-based Zijin posted net income of 6.51 billion yuan ($1 billion) last year, up from 4.28 billion yuan in 2019 and the company's best annual result in Refinitiv Eikon records, beating the previous high of 5.71 billion yuan in 2011.

Revenues rose 47% to 182.3 billion yuan last year, the company said in a filing, as it cashed in on more than 25% rises in the prices of precious metal gold, which hit an all-time peak in August, and industrial metal copper.

The price jump bolstered Zijin's coffers, with cash and cash equivalents almost doubling from a year earlier to 11.79 billion yuan as of Dec. 31, paving the away for the continuation of an acquisition spree that has seen the company buy mines in Colombia and Guyana.

Last month, it said it stood to benefit as copper hit nine-year highs above $9,000 a tonne.

Zijin, which along with Barrick Gold Corp is negotiating a deal to operate the Porgera gold mine in Papua New Guinea after an extension of the expired lease was refused in April, said its mined gold production fell 0.8% last year to 40.51 tonnes.

Copper production - both mined and smelted - rose 18.1% to 1.03 million tonnes.

The company in January raised its targets for mined gold production to 53-56 tonnes in 2021, 67-72 tonnes in 2022 and 80-90 tonnes in 2025.

It also wants to double mined copper output from 500,000-560,000 tonnes this year to 1 million-1.1 million tonnes in 2025 to meet a strategic goal of becoming an "extra-large scale international mining group".

Zijin produced 460,000 tonnes of mined copper last year.

Copper prices copper producer Zijin Mining Co China's biggest gold and copper producers industrial metal copper

Chinese miner Zijin posts record annual profit as gold, copper prices surge

Russia hosts extended "Troika" on Afghan reconciliation; Pakistan involved as key stakeholder

Need to focus on improving education sector, says PM

Pakistan's COVID positivity rate reaches 8% with 3,449 new infections in 24 hours

UNSG calls Pakistan a 'fundamental partner' of United Nations

PMRC issues Rs3.1bn sukuk for housing finance

Twenty years on, EU turns cold on Mercosur trade deal

Air Marshal Zaheer Babar appointed as new air chief

PM tells SBP governor: Make housing finance easier, not harder

Musharakah-based Rs3.1bn sukuk issued

Japan will be urged to restore yen-based concessional loans

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters