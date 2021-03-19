Bahrain’s commander calls on COAS, discusses regional security

Commander of the National Guard of the Kingdom of Bahrain General Sheikh Mohamed Bin lsa Al-Khalifa called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters, ISPR said on Friday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), both officials discussed matters pertaining to mutual interest, regional security especially the Afghan peace process and measures to further enhance professional cooperation.

During the meeting, COAS Bajwa said that Pakistan values its strong diplomatic, economic and defence relations with the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Both the leaders reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral cooperation including efforts for peace and security in the region, said ISPR.

On the occasion, the visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s positive role for regional peace and stability.